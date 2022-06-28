Twenty members of the Madison High School class of 2022 will each receive a $440 Evelyn Krueger Jones Scholarship from the Madison Central School Educational Foundation.
The recipients are Nathan Ricke, Alison Vacanti, Olivia Flemming, Abigail Morse, Peyton Wolf, Makira Wrage and Katharine Comes, who will attend South Dakota State University; Fiona Donelan, who will attend the University of Wisconsin-River Falls; Alexandra Gutierrez, who will attend Southeast Tech; Treyton Smith and Kylie Krusemark, who will attend the University of South Dakota; Elijah Olson and Eleni Sims, who will attend the University of Sioux Falls; Aspen Dahl, who will attend Mount Marty University; Bella Maxwell and Alex Ersland, who will attend Dakota State University; Mallorie Schultz, Abbey Allen and Raena Rost, who will be attending Augustana University; and Lily Sunde, who will stay at home to work on the family farm.
These students graduated with a 4.0 or greater grade point average, which qualified them to receive an Evelyn Krueger Jones Scholarship.
“This year, over $45,000 in scholarship money was awarded to members of the class of 2022 through the generous support of our scholarship donors. These graduates should be very proud of their accomplishments,” said Renae Prostrollo, MCSEF director.
Evelyn Krueger was a member of the MHS class of 1930. After graduation, she obtained her teaching certificate at Eastern State Normal School and taught for one year in Junius. She earned a B.S. degree in library science from George Peabody College in Nashville, Tenn., and a B.S. in nursing from Yale University. Evelyn married Frank Jones and settled in Delaware where she worked as a teacher, librarian and nurse there and in Washington, D.C.
Three years after her husband’s death in 1996, Jones moved to Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, where she died on Sept. 28, 2001. The couple had no children and were philanthropic, giving back to their communities to support causes they felt were important, such as higher education.
The MCSEF was one of the recipients of the couple’s philanthropy. The Evelyn K. Jones Endowment’s earnings are used to fund these scholarships in her name. Dr. John Sweet, former district superintendent, credited Evelyn Jones’ generous gift as being the impetus that got the Educational Foundation going. The MCSEF has awarded 151 Evelyn K. Jones Scholarships since 2004.