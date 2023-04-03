PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) announced that Horizon Healthcare has been selected as this year’s outstanding Partner in Health. This award recognizes an outstanding community partner who has made a significant contribution in helping to advance the work of the department at the community level.
“Horizon Healthcare reflects what the Department of Health strives for: providing health-care opportunities in rural communities where many South Dakotans live, learn, work, play and build families,” said Secretary Melissa Magstadt. “The DOH relies heavily on the collaboration with our partners, and Horizon Healthcare’s commitment to enhancing access to health care and improving public health has been exceptional. Their dedication to whole health medicine and wellness has made them a valuable medical home for patients throughout South Dakota.”
Horizon Healthcare has been a valued partner of the DOH for many years and has played a crucial role in improving access to health care, public health and community well-being in some of the most rural areas of the state. With 32 health centers across South Dakota, Horizon Healthcare has been instrumental in supporting access to quality health care in the state.
The DOH has worked closely with Horizon Healthcare within the Family Planning program, where they have been able to expand services to nine Horizon Healthcare locations, thanks to the dedication and oversight of Nurse Manager Lindsey Heath.
Additionally, Horizon Healthcare has been a key partner within the Health Information Exchange (HIE) program, providing valuable data and testing support. Horizon Healthcare has also expressed interest in being involved in the strategic planning of rural health within the state.
The DOH team was at Horizon Healthcare’s headquarters in Howard on March 29 to present the Partner in Health award in person and acknowledge the many ways Wade Erickson and his team have worked to improve the lives of South Dakotans.