PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) announced that Horizon Healthcare has been selected as this year’s outstanding Partner in Health. This award recognizes an outstanding community partner who has made a significant contribution in helping to advance the work of the department at the community level.

“Horizon Healthcare reflects what the Department of Health strives for: providing health-care opportunities in rural communities where many South Dakotans live, learn, work, play and build families,” said Secretary Melissa Magstadt. “The DOH relies heavily on the collaboration with our partners, and Horizon Healthcare’s commitment to enhancing access to health care and improving public health has been exceptional. Their dedication to whole health medicine and wellness has made them a valuable medical home for patients throughout South Dakota.”