"THE SEED KEEPER" by Diane Wilson sits on the front desk of the Madison Public Library. The book was selected for the One Book South Dakota program by the South Dakota Humanities Council, and the Madison Public Library has two upcoming events scheduled for the program.
The public has been invited to a May 20 discussion at the Madison Public Library with South Dakota Humanities Council (SDHC) scholar Kiera Ball.
The event is part of the One Book South Dakota (OBSD) program, which has encouraged people across the state to read and talk about the same book since the program began in 2003, according to the SDHC’s website.
“The Seed Keeper” is this year’s One Book South Dakota selection. The book is by Diane Wilson, who lives in Minnesota and is enrolled on the Rosebud Reservation. Wilson will also come to the Madison Public Library on June 7 to discuss her book. The event is tentatively scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The story is about Rosalie Iron Wing, an orphan, mother, journalist and gardener, who returns to the home she was taken from as a child. Her white husband’s family farm was threatened by a drought, then a chemical company, and the now-widowed Rosalie must confront her past and embrace her future. In the process, she learns of her heritage and what it means to protect family, tradition and seeds through generations, according to the book’s blurb.
“At the heart of ‘The Seed Keeper’ is a true story about Dakota women who, during the 1862 Dakota war in Minnesota, when they were being removed from the state and didn’t know where they were going to go or how they would feed their families, they sewed their seeds into the hems of their skirts and hid them in their pockets,” Wilson said in a SDHC press release.
While the May 20 event is related to the library’s book club, reading the book is not required to participate in the discussion, said Library Director Lisa Martin. But, patrons the library has several copies of the book available for patrons to check out.
“It’s more of a discussion of themes from the book,” Martin said. “It’s always fun to have read the book because then you can ask specific questions or make specific references to the thing the scholar is talking about, but it’s not necessary.”
Martin said Amanda Hall, the library’s programs coordinator, is responsible for organizing the event. As an extension of One Book South Dakota, the library’s event aims to connect South Dakotans through a shared experience.
“I think it’s a lot of fun. I like the idea that you can go to another part of South Dakota, and if you meet people who are also interested in reading and learning, there’s a likelihood that because it’s been promoted through Humanities Councils and libraries…that you’re able to talk to somebody and have a common experience right there,” Martin said. “The fact that they’re sending out people to make the discussions even more meaningful and to gather people there, I just think it’s a really neat concept.”