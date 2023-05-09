Seed Keeper.jpg

"THE SEED KEEPER" by Diane Wilson sits on the front desk of the Madison Public Library. The book was selected for the One Book South Dakota program by the South Dakota Humanities Council, and the Madison Public Library has two upcoming events scheduled for the program.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The public has been invited to a May 20 discussion at the Madison Public Library with South Dakota Humanities Council (SDHC) scholar Kiera Ball.

The event is part of the One Book South Dakota (OBSD) program, which has encouraged people across the state to read and talk about the same book since the program began in 2003, according to the SDHC’s website.