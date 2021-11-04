Angel and Pedro Baltazar practically shriek with delight as they race into the Madison Public Library to sit down at kid-sized computers, dropping coats as they dash to the colored keyboards and touch screens.
“It keeps their attention,” said their mother, Anahi Baltazar. “They can sit there for 25 or 30 minutes, which is a long time for a four- and five-year old.”
The youngsters are engaged in AWE Learning, one of two new services available for children at the public library. With AWE Learning, children have the opportunity to explore learning activities on self-contained computers which were designed with them in mind.
“There’s no way to stumble into something that’s messy and inappropriate,” children’s librarian Lisa Martin said. “They’re super tough.”
The computers were purchased with a $10,000 grant of American Rescue Plan Act funding and have been in the library just over a month. With the computers, children can explore science, math, reading, art, music, technology and engineering in either English or Spanish.
“We’ve wanted to offer them for a long time, but they’re very expensive,” Martin said.
In addition to having keyboards which are color coded – consonants one color, vowels another, with punctuation and function keys yet a different color – each of the computers has a headset. The learning activities are interactive, inviting the youngsters to participate by touching the screen.
“They’re bright and lively and the pictures are enticing,” Martin said.
She has been surprised by one development. She expected children to be attracted to the computers by their curiosity and to become engaged once they sat down.
“The thing I didn’t expect was the parent participation,” she said. “The parents lean in and go through it with their child.”
While the activities are targeted for early childhood education, elementary school students have also enjoyed some of the learning activities such as puzzles, according to Martin.
AWE Learning isn’t the only new service for children, though. The library now allows families to check out educational toys for children age 5 and younger. This service is offered through the Toy Lending Library of South Dakota.
Martin said she learned about the program at the South Dakota Library Association conference. Executive Director Anelis Coscioni spoke about the program, which was started in partnership with the Soroptimist Club in 2015.
“I have wanted to do a toy lending library for a long time, but it’s very time-consuming,” Martin said.
In partnering with the toy lending library, that obstacle has been overcome. Volunteers with that organization create the boxes which are then loaned to area libraries for families to check out.
“They try to make them theme-based,” Martin said.
Each box contains a toy that is matched with a book. When a box is returned, their volunteers inventory and clean the contents before closing it with a zip tie to indicate it’s ready for another child. On a regular basis, the boxes are exchanged in Sioux Falls so new boxes are available to local patrons.
“It feels like Christmas shopping. It’s so much fun,” Martin said about selecting the new boxes.
The Madison Public Library is the first library outside of Sioux Falls to make this service available to patrons. Martin is pleased to have the opportunity to do so because the toy boxes enhance student learning.
“Learning through play is the best way to learn because children don’t know they’re doing it,” Martin said.
Each box can be checked out for two weeks. Families are asked to return the boxes with all of the pieces. If one gets inadvertently misplaced when the box needs to be returned, families are asked to return the piece when they find it.