The Dakota State University Trojans had 12 players score during their home opener on Tuesday against Bacone. That balanced attack helped the Trojans run away from the Warriors 96-40 and improve to 4-3 overall.
After the Warriors opened the scoring by knocking down a three-pointer, the Trojans went on a 21-0 run to take a 21-3 lead.
Savannah Walsdorf kicked off that 21-0 scoring run by hitting a three-pointer for the Trojans to even the score at 3-3. Walsdorf knocked down another three-pointer to extend DSU’s lead to 12-3.
A basket from Angela Slattery pushed DSU’s lead to 15-3. Lilli Mackley wrapped up DSU’s run with a layup to give the Trojans a 21-3 advantage.
A three-pointer from the Warriors put an end to DSU’s 21-0 run. Another three-pointer from the Warriors cut DSU’s lead to 21-9.
Elsie Aslesen wrapped up the scoring in the first quarter to give DSU a 26-14 lead.
The Trojans opened the second quarter with another run. They went on a 12-0 run to push their lead to 38-14. The Trojans outscored the Warriors 27-5 in the second quarter to go up 53-19 at the half.
Aslesen finished the game with a double-double for the Trojans. Aslesen scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Walsdorf scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for DSU. Olivia Ritter scored 13 points. Slattery scored 11 points and came down with nine rebounds.
Mackley chipped in with nine points. Sidney Fick scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds. Courtney Menning had six points and seven assists.
With the win, the Trojans extended their winning streak to four games. The Trojans will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Aberdeen to take on Valley City State at 5 p.m.