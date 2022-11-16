DSU WBB

DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY's Morgan Huber passes the ball to teammate Elsie Aslesen during DSU's home opener against Bacone on Tuesday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Dakota State University Trojans had 12 players score during their home opener on Tuesday against Bacone. That balanced attack helped the Trojans run away from the Warriors 96-40 and improve to 4-3 overall.

After the Warriors opened the scoring by knocking down a three-pointer, the Trojans went on a 21-0 run to take a 21-3 lead.