(Editor’s note: This week’s column is written by Daniel G. Petereit, MD, FABS, FASTRO, a radiation oncologist at the Monument Health Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City.)

Over my 30-year career as a cancer physician, I have witnessed firsthand the tremendous progress in treating cancer patients. There continues to be controversy in the screening and treatment of prostate cancer (PC), for which I am grateful to have the opportunity to share more information with you.