Recently, Charlie Peterson found himself doing something he doesn’t do often: talking about his service in the U.S. Navy.
He was one of 82 veterans to make the Midwest Honor Flight on Sept. 18. Duane Poppen, Dick Ruger and Terry Lee were also among the veterans to travel to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials.
“It was amazing,” Peterson said. “From the banquet on Friday until we landed on Saturday, it was amazing.”
Peterson was active duty from April 1968 until December 1969 and part of the inactive reserves through 1974. He served aboard a cargo ship, spending seven months in and around Vietnam.
“I don’t talk about it much,” Peterson indicated, though he does answer questions posed by his son Brent, a groundskeeper at Dakota State University.
His son was actually the catalyst which inspired him to go. Brent encouraged his dad, saying, “You need to go and do this.”
Peterson works part-time these days, stocking shelves at Sunshine when deliveries come in. He does it, as much as anything, because he gets bored if he doesn’t have something to keep himself busy.
“I drive my wife crazy,” he admitted. Charlie and Yvonne, who met in California while still in high school, have been married since shortly before he was discharged. They have lived in Madison since 1990.
For more than 20 years, he worked in the service department at the Prostrollo Auto Mall. After retiring, he went back to help part-time for a couple more years.
In talking about the Honor Flight, Peterson spoke with deep gratitude and appreciation for the organizers and volunteers, who provided veterans with a rich experience.
“More than once, you got a lump in your throat,” he said.
For Peterson, it happened the first time at the banquet. Each veteran was recognized individually, standing when his name was called.
“Then it kind of hit. OK, we’re doing this,” Peterson recalled.
It happened again when the group posed together in front of the Lincoln Memorial for a photograph – veterans in blue T-shirts, volunteers and guardians in white T-shirts. The reflecting pool stretched out in front of them with the Washington Memorial at the other end.
“Every time you turned around, they were giving you something,” Peterson said, shifting the conversation to safer ground. He held up a lanyard; straps were color-coded so veterans and guardians knew which bus to ride from site to site.
When he received his lanyard, Peterson’s had a pin recognizing his service in Vietnam. At the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a pin depicting a red poppy was also added.
At the Vietnam Memorial, a volunteer helped him to find the name of a young Marine with whom he had grown up. Mitchell Wysel died within a month after arriving in the country.
“It was one of those lump-in-the-throat moments,” Peterson said, noting his friend’s name was at eye-level.
“So many names,” he added, “67,000 killed or missing in action.”
As much as anything, Peterson appreciated the opportunity to talk with other veterans about their service. On the flight to D.C. and the return flight to Sioux Falls, organizers had veterans sit together in a row with their guardians behind them, which provided an extended period of time for these conversations.
“On the way home, they had mail call,” Peterson said. Each veteran received cards and letters from grade school children, some of them tear-jerkers.
In Sioux Falls, they were escorted to the arena by the Freedom Riders and were greeted by the cheers of those who gathered to welcome them back. In looking back on the experience, Peterson is grateful his son talked him into going and knows he will take the memory of the experience to his grave.
“It makes you stop and think. There’s stuff coming back that I had forgotten,” Peterson commented.