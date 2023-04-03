The Chester Area School Board had a planning meeting for the next school year on Thursday, when they discussed a food agreement, budgets, school improvements and staffing.
At the meeting, the board agreed to renew a food service consortium agreement. It will cost the district $5,000 for the 2023-24 school year, said Kristi Lewis, the business manager for the district. The 12-school consortium gives the district access to a registered dietician and increases the district’s buying power, which leads to bigger food discounts.
“It’s been a lot of work, but this group has really helped us,” Lewis said.
Superintendent Heath Larson also discussed 2023-24 staffing needs. The district is adding a teacher at Rustic Acres Elementary, and there is an opening for a special education teacher. During the discussion, the board also approved the resignations of three staff members.
Larson also said he and Elementary Principal JoAnn Alverson are reviewing the English and language arts curriculum, a process which involves new coursework, books and teacher education. Larson and Alverson said they “guesstimated” the process would cost about $75,000. For the project, the district will work with Madison Elementary School and Dakota State University.
The school board also discussed the district’s 5-year capital outlay plan, which focuses on purchasing or adding on to property like land or equipment. Board members, Larson and Lewis shared their ideas and thoughts on possible improvements to the school and its land.
The district is acquiring a Suburban to be used for extracurricular activities, but other items discussed were drainage and grading, snow guards, grid and tile replacement, roofing, a land survey, a new school bus and the doors under the high school stage.
In addition:
— A preliminary budget for 2024 will be made available in May, with a final coming to the board in September.
— Larson told the board Chester was rated as the 22nd most efficient school district in South Dakota out of 149 districts and that the district has the 10th highest average teacher compensation in the state.