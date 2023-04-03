Heath Larson

The Chester Area School Board had a planning meeting for the next school year on Thursday, when they discussed a food agreement, budgets, school improvements and staffing.

At the meeting, the board agreed to renew a food service consortium agreement. It will cost the district $5,000 for the 2023-24 school year, said Kristi Lewis, the business manager for the district. The 12-school consortium gives the district access to a registered dietician and increases the district’s buying power, which leads to bigger food discounts.