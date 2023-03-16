COLMAN – Sioux Valley Energy recognized 43 graduating high school seniors with $23,500 in scholarships this year.
The majority of scholarship funds came from Sioux Valley Energy’s Operation Roundup® program, with additional funds from Basin Electric Power Cooperative, L&O Power Cooperative and the Rodney Park Memorial Powerline Scholarship.
More than 110 young people applied for the scholarships. Scholarships ranged from $250 to $1,000.
“Applications were judged on the basis of grades, work experience, school activities, future career plans, volunteer and community service, along with an essay question,” said Tim McCarthy, CEO/general manager. “One of Sioux Valley Energy’s core principles is commitment to community. These scholarships follow through on that commitment, helping many motivated and talented young people earn a college degree.”
Sioux Valley Energy, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, is a member-owned electric utility, providing reliable electric service at cost-based rates to approximately 28,000 homes, farms, businesses and industries in a seven-county area of east-central South Dakota and southwest Minnesota.
Area scholarship recipients included:
Chester Area School: Rachel Lindholm — $500
Colman-Egan High School: Kadance Landis — $250
Madison High School: Evelyn Graham — $250; Ashlyn Strom — $250