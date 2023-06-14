Lake County 4-H has a full plate of activities this summer, from horse shows to workshops.
The organization hosted a livestock judging workshop on Thursday.
The next big event is the Lake County 4-H Horse Show, which will take place on June 22 starting at 4 p.m. at the 4-H grounds. It will begin with a showmanship portion, followed by a showmanship for dads. Riding classes will follow, and it will end with the speed events like barrels and roping. The showmanship by fathers portion is new this year, said 4-H Adviser Jennifer Hayford.
“We were at practice one night and I had some dads who were messing around with showmanship with their kids’ horses, and the idea kind of escalated from there,” Hayford said. “We have a really good group of parents and some good dads, so it should be pretty fun.”
It’s open to the public and free to attend, though there is a $6 fee to participate in the burger feed, which will begin at 5 p.m. Those looking for dessert can take part in the ice cream social, featuring free ice cream made at South Dakota State University.
Another workshop will be the first of its kind for Lake County 4-H -– a life skills workshop for teenagers age 13 and older. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 26, teenagers can learn essential “adulting” skills like car maintenance, cooking, grocery shopping, financial planning and job interviewing, all taught by local professionals. The registration fee is $15, and the registration deadline is June 20. To register, interested parties should contact Hayford at jennifer.hayford@sdstate.edu or 605-256-7603.
“It’s all hands-on,” Hayford said. “It should be pretty fun.”
Hayford puts on a baby-sitting workshop for teenagers every other year, and she hopes the life skills workshop will fill in on those off years. If the event is successful, she wants it to become a similar staple, giving teens time to learn valuable life skills.
“I hope to still give those older youth an opportunity to come in and learn,” she said.
Other upcoming events include the July 31 Cupcake Wars, which is open to everybody, though pre-registration is required. For Cupcake Wars, individuals and teams compete to have the best-looking and best-tasting cupcakes. Cupcake Wars doesn’t have a set time of year that it’s hosted, and Hayford is waiting to see what participation looks like before deciding if it’ll stay near Achievement Days.
The Dog Show and Companion Animal Show will follow on Aug. 1, with Achievement Days coming right after.
Aug. 3-4 will be Achievement Days and have some “big things coming,” Hayford said.
Though not officially affiliated with Lake County 4-H, the Lake County Jackpot Show is scheduled for July 8 at the 4-H grounds. The event, which is officially sanctioned by the South Dakota Junior Point Show Association, gives children of all age groups a chance to show off their livestock and showmanship abilities and, if they win, receive a championship belt buckle. Many children who participate are affiliated with 4-H or the Future Farmers of America.
The jackpot show costs $5 to enter and will begin at 9 a.m. with beef showing, to be followed by sheep at 10 a.m. Goats will come directly after sheep, and the event will end with swine showing at 5 p.m.
“People come from all over to take part in the Jackpot Show,” Hayford said.
