Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/03/22 00:24 CFS22-04854 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON
08/03/22 01:00 CFS22-04855 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
08/03/22 02:24 CFS22-04856 Victim Notification Completed/Settled by Phone MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
08/03/22 06:21 CFS22-04857 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/03/22 08:22 CFS22-04858 Animal Bite Handled By Officer / Deputy ROUND LAKE DR WENTWORTH
08/03/22 09:11 CFS22-04859 MVA Report Taken LCSO 236TH ST WINFRED
08/03/22 09:25 CFS22-04860 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
08/03/22 10:06 CFS22-04861 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/03/22 11:18 CFS22-04862 Citizen Assist Completed/Settled by Phone W 5TH ST RAMONA
08/03/22 11:19 CFS22-04863 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 9TH ST
08/03/22 13:00 CFS22-04864 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/03/22 13:07 CFS22-04865 MVA Injury Referred to Partner Agency SD HWY 34
08/03/22 15:32 CFS22-04866 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS SE 9TH ST MADISON
08/03/22 15:52 CFS22-04867 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD LAURAL LEE CT MADISON
08/03/22 16:27 CFS22-04868 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/03/22 17:19 CFS22-04869 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON
08/03/22 18:14 CFS22-04870 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/03/22 19:02 CFS22-04871 Medical Patient Transported EMS N DIVISION AVE MADISON
08/03/22 20:57 CFS22-04872 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
Total Records: 19
