Law Enforcement Blotter Mar 27, 2023 Mar 27, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:03/26/23 00:05 CFS23-01837 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON03/26/23 01:33 CFS23-01838 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON03/26/23 01:44 CFS23-01839 Traffic Complaint Arrest MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON03/26/23 03:38 CFS23-01840 Theft Report Taken MPD MADISON03/26/23 09:13 CFS23-01841 Medical Completed/Settled by Phone EMS S JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON03/26/23 11:11 CFS23-01842 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON03/26/23 12:20 CFS23-01843 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER03/26/23 14:32 CFS23-01844 Agency Assist Unable to Locate LCSO LONG LAKE03/26/23 15:57 CFS23-01845 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON03/26/23 19:32 CFS23-01846 Welfare Check Patient Transported MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON03/26/23 21:16 CFS23-01847 Custody Dispute Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO BAY RD MADISON03/26/23 22:03 CFS23-01848 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate03/26/23 22:07 CFS23-01849 Animal Found Information/Administrative N EGAN AVE MADISON03/26/23 23:05 CFS23-01850 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON03/26/23 23:53 CFS23-01851 Noise Complaint MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISONTotal Records: 15 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rutland students react to new Holocaust education program Madison MasterSingers to present spring concerts DSU Research Symposium puts spotlight on student, faculty research GMACC’S Agriculture Committee announces winners for meat bundle raffle Chester seniors present final projects Pair of Tigers earn All-State honors, all-conference teams announced Law Enforcement Blotter Noem speaks before DSU workshop with national security experts Public invited to DSU’s annual Entrepreneurs Day Suspect in Iowa woman's killing arrested in South Dakota Follow us Facebook Twitter