Madison city commissioners approved an easement agreement with Dakota State University that will allow the city to build a sidewalk on DSU’s property.
On Monday night, commissioners approved a State of South Dakota Permanent Easement document for property around DSU’s Van Eps Place housing complex at 321 N. Van Eps. DSU plans to add diagonal parking. The easement allows the city to construct sidewalks on DSU’s property.
The city approved DSU’s parking plan in October.
“Part of the agreement between DSU and the city was that in return for the parking that would be put in the boulevard there, we want to make sure the sidewalk is still in place and wide enough and useable for the public,” explained City Administrator Jameson Berreth. “In order to do that, it requires the sidewalk be moved on their property (on the east side).”
According to the easement agreement, the city will be granted “the right to construct, reconstruct, replace, modify, upgrade, extend, remove, maintain, and operate a public sidewalk” at that Van Eps location.
City Attorney David Jencks said that the agreement commissioners were approving is a standard document from the state.
In October, city commissioners authorized Madison Mayor Marshall Dennert to sign the terms and conditions for a permit application from DSU to occupy the right-of-way along N.W. 3rd Street and N. Van Eps Avenue.
According to the approved agreement, DSU would install 13 public parking spaces meeting the minimum parking dimensions of 10-foot stall width and 18-foot stall length for parking along N.W. 3rd St. and N. Van Eps Avenue. The agreement also allows DSU to install five off-street parking spaces meeting the minimum 9-foot width by 20-foot length for parking adjacent to the alley.
The Van Eps Place residence hall, which was originally a convent, is located across from St. Thomas School on N.W. 3rd Street. It can house up to 23 students. DSU representatives have said that the hall currently houses 17 students.