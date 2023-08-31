Lake Preston Cemetery

VOLUNTEERS ROSE Tolzin (left), Mary Hauck and Blaine Miller check out the new directory for public use at the Lake Preston Cemetery. The directory provides information about each of the more than 2,000 people buried in the cemetery, including the location of their headstones or markers.

 Submitted photo

Despite their somber nature, cemeteries are deeply important in the way they allow people to visit the gravesites of old friends and loved ones. Recently, the Lake Preston Cemetery made this process easier by introducing a new, detailed directory with the names and locations of all who are buried there.

"The waterproofed directory is attached to the outside, front wall of the former mausoleum building near the entrance to the cemetery, which is along U.S. Highway 14 about a mile west of the town of Lake Preston," Rob Swenson said in a press release.