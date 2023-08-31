VOLUNTEERS ROSE Tolzin (left), Mary Hauck and Blaine Miller check out the new directory for public use at the Lake Preston Cemetery. The directory provides information about each of the more than 2,000 people buried in the cemetery, including the location of their headstones or markers.
Despite their somber nature, cemeteries are deeply important in the way they allow people to visit the gravesites of old friends and loved ones. Recently, the Lake Preston Cemetery made this process easier by introducing a new, detailed directory with the names and locations of all who are buried there.
"The waterproofed directory is attached to the outside, front wall of the former mausoleum building near the entrance to the cemetery, which is along U.S. Highway 14 about a mile west of the town of Lake Preston," Rob Swenson said in a press release.
"The directory lists the name and burial location of each of the more than 2,050 people who have been put to rest in the cemetery. The expandable publication also notes the year a person was born and died. There also is room for a special note, such as whether the deceased person was a military veteran."
Swenson wrote that other new features on the exterior wall include a directory holder and a shelf, with two new maps being placed on the outside of the building: one showing the lots and blocks within the cemetery, and the other an aerial view of the area.
"Volunteers spent hundreds of hours walking around the cemetery and going over funeral records to organize information for the public directory," Swenson added.
These volunteer efforts were led by Mary Hauck, Reed Hauck, Rose Tolzin and Blaine Miller.
"Mary Hauck and Rose Tolzin, especially, deserve thanks for the time and resources they invested in the project, which took more than three years to complete," said Miller and Jerry Brown, members of the Lake Preston Cemetery Association board of directors.
“The amount of time they put into this cannot be counted,” Miller said. “The directory is something that has really been needed.”
In the press release, Hauck notes that "walking around the cemetery to collect information was a rewarding, therapeutic exercise, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak."
"More importantly, the project demonstrates that everyone buried in the cemetery continues to matter," Hauck added.
According to Board President Bob Bode, "The Cemetery Association was incorporated in 1886, seven years after the town was founded. The nonprofit organization remains financially stable enough to operate and maintain the cemetery, but it lacks the resources to make significant improvements."
However, now that the director is finished, board members and volunteers can turn their attention to other possible improvement projects.
Swenson's press release states that "their wish list includes a large sign to identity the cemetery for passing motorists; an exterior extension of the mausoleum roof to provide shade and rain protection for visitors; construction of niche space for storing cremated remains; creation of an interactive computer data base of burial information; and money to survey, plat and plan a future cemetery expansion."
Donations for cemetery improvements are welcome. Contributions can be mailed to the Lake Preston Cemetery Association, 207 Park Ave. N., Lake Preston, S.D., 57249.
For more information, contact Julie Johnson at 605-203-1258 or Blaine Miller at 562-447-0228.