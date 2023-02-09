Griffiths CASE

DR. JOSE-MARIE GRIFFITHS (second from right), president of Dakota State University, received the Chief Executive Leadership Award from CASE District VI. Other CASE award winners include Brian Hastings (UNL), Mike McCoy (Wartburg College) and Joe Selig (UNL).

 Submitted photo

Dr. José-Marie Griffiths, president of Dakota State University in Madison, has been awarded the Chief Executive Leadership Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) District VI.

The Chief Executive Leadership Award is presented annually to an outstanding president, chancellor, headmaster or system head of a District VI member institution.