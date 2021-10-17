Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter from Lake County:

10/16/21 01:00 CFS21-06880 Medical Fall Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N MAPLEWOOD DR MADISON

10/16/21 02:48 CFS21-06881 Medical Fall Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

10/16/21 06:20 CFS21-06882 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1st ST MADISON

10/16/21 07:23 CFS21-06883 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 451ST AVE MADISON

10/16/21 10:48 CFS21-06884 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

10/16/21 11:06 CFS21-06885 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 228TH ST

10/16/21 11:11 CFS21-06886 Escort Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON

10/16/21 11:59 CFS21-06887 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009525, -97.120323

10/16/21 12:43 CFS21-06888 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 2ND AVE CHESTER

10/16/21 13:16 CFS21-06889 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON

10/16/21 14:35 CFS21-06890 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 238TH ST CHESTER

10/16/21 15:20 CFS21-06891 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

10/16/21 16:15 CFS21-06892 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.120342

10/16/21 16:17 CFS21-06893 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

10/16/21 16:55 CFS21-06895 Suspicious Smell/Odor Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON

10/16/21 17:54 CFS21-06896 Animal Loose Information/Administrative N LIBERTY AVE MADISON

10/16/21 18:49 CFS21-06897 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS SW 8TH ST

10/16/21 18:54 CFS21-06898 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

10/16/21 18:54 CFS21-06899 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO / 220TH ST

10/16/21 19:34 CFS21-06900 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.006166, -97.114248

10/16/21 20:20 CFS21-06901 Medical Injury Patient Not Transported EMS 466TH AVE WENTWORTH

10/16/21 21:50 CFS21-06902 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

10/16/21 22:33 CFS21-06903 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SD HWY 34 E MADISON

10/16/21 23:12 CFS21-06904 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

Total Records: 24