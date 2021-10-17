law enforcement blotter Oct 17, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter from Lake County:10/16/21 01:00 CFS21-06880 Medical Fall Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N MAPLEWOOD DR MADISON10/16/21 02:48 CFS21-06881 Medical Fall Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON10/16/21 06:20 CFS21-06882 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1st ST MADISON10/16/21 07:23 CFS21-06883 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 451ST AVE MADISON10/16/21 10:48 CFS21-06884 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON10/16/21 11:06 CFS21-06885 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 228TH ST10/16/21 11:11 CFS21-06886 Escort Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON10/16/21 11:59 CFS21-06887 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009525, -97.12032310/16/21 12:43 CFS21-06888 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 2ND AVE CHESTER10/16/21 13:16 CFS21-06889 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON10/16/21 14:35 CFS21-06890 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 238TH ST CHESTER10/16/21 15:20 CFS21-06891 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON10/16/21 16:15 CFS21-06892 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.12034210/16/21 16:17 CFS21-06893 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON10/16/21 16:55 CFS21-06895 Suspicious Smell/Odor Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON10/16/21 17:54 CFS21-06896 Animal Loose Information/Administrative N LIBERTY AVE MADISON10/16/21 18:49 CFS21-06897 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS SW 8TH ST10/16/21 18:54 CFS21-06898 Disorderly Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON10/16/21 18:54 CFS21-06899 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO / 220TH ST10/16/21 19:34 CFS21-06900 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.006166, -97.11424810/16/21 20:20 CFS21-06901 Medical Injury Patient Not Transported EMS 466TH AVE WENTWORTH10/16/21 21:50 CFS21-06902 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON10/16/21 22:33 CFS21-06903 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SD HWY 34 E MADISON10/16/21 23:12 CFS21-06904 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISONTotal Records: 24 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Donna Brown Barbara Olson Troy Trygstad John Habeger Della Hoffman Madison limits Dell Rapids to one touchdown accident Gene Van Emmerik Richard Jensen Sioux Falls woman pleads guilty to sex trafficking child Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists