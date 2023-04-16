East River Electric’s 59th annual fund-raiser to support LifeScape was a success, raising more than $37,800.
LifeScape is an organization which promotes independence for more than 2,500 children and adults with disabilities throughout South Dakota. The event was held as an online auction and an online raffle. Many local businesses generously donated items to the auction and cash to the LifeScape organization.
“The online auction and raffle were very successful; every year, I am amazed at how our employees step up for this very worthy cause. ‘Commitment to Community’ is a cooperative value, and our employees strive to demonstrate it every day,” said East River CEO/general manager Bob Sahr. “My thanks go out to all the East River employees who assisted with this event. We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the local businesses and member cooperatives that donated items to the auction and money to LifeScape. Our fund-aiser was a success because of your generosity.”
East River’s annual fund-raising efforts have helped provide medical care, therapy, education and other services for the children at LifeScape. Several local children and people from around the region are served by LifeScape.
The East River Employees Committee donated $1,000, a total matched by East River Electric. Basin Electric matched the donation at $2,000 and CoBank also contributed a matching donation of $2,000.
In the 59 years since the East River fund-raiser began, more than $417,400 has been raised to help LifeScape provide services.