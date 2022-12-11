Law Enforcement Blotter Dec 11, 2022 Dec 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:12/10/22 02:30 CFS22-07895 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON12/10/22 02:51 CFS22-07896 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON12/10/22 03:15 CFS22-07897 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON12/10/22 07:20 CFS22-07898 Animal Other Referred to Partner Agency 469TH AVE12/10/22 09:37 CFS22-07899 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON12/10/22 12:01 CFS22-07900 Animal Other Handled By GF&P / US F&W 228TH ST RUTLAND12/10/22 12:55 CFS22-07901 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HIGHWAY 19 MADISON12/10/22 13:29 CFS22-07902 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 7TH ST MADISON12/10/22 14:04 CFS22-07903 Medical Chest Referred to Partner Agency 459TH AVE COLTON12/10/22 14:57 CFS22-07904 Property Damage Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 234TH ST WENTWORTH12/10/22 15:24 CFS22-07905 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER12/10/22 18:16 CFS22-07906 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 237TH ST MADISON12/10/22 19:43 CFS22-07907 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 241ST ST COLMAN12/10/22 21:14 CFS22-07908 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 237TH ST WENTWORTH12/10/22 22:07 CFS22-07909 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 237TH ST WENTWORTH12/10/22 22:19 CFS22-07910 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON12/10/22 22:30 CFS22-07911 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative I 29 SB FROM THE12/10/22 22:56 CFS22-07912 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N LEE AVE MADISONTotal Records: 18 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular County OK's juvenile detention services agreement Editorial: Smaller communities can get infrastructure help Batch of new faces expected to lead Bulldogs Madison school board meeting is Monday Howard Tigers go 0-3 at Tri-Valley Quad Prep Sports Roundup: Madison gymnastics defeat West Central Five Jacks honored as MVFC Scholar-Athletes Commissioners hear first reading of new city codification Young Flyers looking to double win total from last season MHS earns superior awards at State Oral Interp Festival Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form