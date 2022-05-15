Emotions ran high as the Rutland High School graduating class of 2022 walked the stage to receive their diplomas on Saturday.
The theme of the event was “Triumphing over Adversity,” and the 14 graduates from Rutland High School could teach everyone a lesson about grit.
After two years of pandemic interference and the storm of a century just days before, these future leaders still graduated on time, undeterred.
Surrounded by an entire community of proud parents, grandparents and family members, Rutland’s graduates triumphantly walked the stage.
It was an emotional experience, without a dry eye in the packed auditorium to be found.
Clips were played, portraying the lives of each senior.
Childhood memories, goofy faces, life on the farm, cheerleading and football highlights filled a projector screen, powered by generators.
Two days after a devastating storm hit eastern South Dakota, the entire community of Rutland came together to laugh and celebrate 14 special people.
Emma Eppe graduated as valedictorian with honors (National Honor Society). In her speech, she empowered her fellow students to boldly become the leaders of tomorrow.
Isaac Trygstad and Jasper Agnew also graduated with honors. The seniors won more than $60,000 in college scholarships.
Principal Brian Brosnahan said that most of the graduating class had been impacted by the storm.
However, when he called to ask the parents of the seniors if the ceremony should be postponed, the community unanimously agreed that nothing should stand in the way of this special day.
“Our seniors have worked really hard to get here and already have their summers planned out before heading off to college,” Brosnahan said.
“The graduation has been planned since the beginning of the year. As soon as I heard from their parents that we should proceed as planned, we jumped into action to make it happen.”
Crews from Lake County Emergency Management, Wentworth First Responders and Lake County Sheriff’s Office helped to bring in generators and clear the parking lot of debris.
“This graduation ceremony was our top priority for our seniors and their families,” Brosnahan said.
The ceremony went off without a hitch and truly spoke to the hard work and dedication of those graduating, as well as the community who supported them.
Barb Meyer, who had been their kindergarten teacher, was asked by the seniors to give the commencement speech.
“Always remember what we learned together — be kind, share and know that you always have a home to come back to,” Meyer told the seniors, many of whom are headed out of town for college next year.
Meyer, who brought oversized laundry baskets on stage, shared that the baskets were once used to play games in, but now stood as a metaphor.
“I’m not sure your parents will appreciate it if you always bring these home full, but I bet you can get away with it once or twice,” Meyer laughed. “Just come home.”