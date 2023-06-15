Madison Christian School Board meets Monday Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The annual meeting of the Madison Christian School Board will be held on Monday at 6 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at Madison Christian School, 45369 234th St.The public is invited to attend. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rapid City cowboy wins Northern Bull Riding Tour Homan selected for Leadership South Dakota Wold aiming for more success as a junior Two sentenced to prison for high-speed chase with law enforcement New owners host open house for renovated Sportman's Outpost It's always softball season for Amanda Vacanti DSU professor aims to break math stigma in debut children’s book Madison School District decreases budget by $1.8 million Feasibility study under way for new childcare center Ethan Nehl excited to start next chapter at DSU Follow us Facebook Twitter