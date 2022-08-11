JAMIE SMITH, Democratic candidate for governor, held a meet and greet at the Madison Public Library on Tuesday evening before heading downtown for DownTown in MadTown. His key message is that he can work across the aisle to craft solutions to South Dakota’s problems.
Actions speak louder than words. On Tuesday evening at the Madison Public Library, an impromptu hug indicated as much as anything that Jamie Smith, Democratic candidate for governor, was speaking the truth when he described his approach to leadership.
Republican Rep. Marli Wiese, who was appointed to office in January 2017 to fill a vacancy and won the seat in November 2020, attended a meet and greet organized for the House Minority Leader. As the meeting drew to a close, she gave Smith a hug.
In both an interview with the Daily Leader and his talk with community members, Smith emphasized his collaborative approach to leadership while identifying challenges which face the state.
“When it comes to leadership and life, we should always look for wins,” Smith said. “Politics doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game.”
He identified two stances which are frequently used in the political arena. The first is a fighting stance, with fists raised. The other is an open-handed, welcoming stance.
“From here,” he said, with his hands open wide, “it’s a lot easier to get to a handshake. You can’t get anything done if you go in with an obstructionist attitude.”
He learned this lesson as a realtor, where putting a buyer and seller together to achieve a sale is the goal. However, he believes that working toward win-win solutions is possible in the political arena as well. As a Democrat in a legislative body with a supermajority of Republicans, this lesson has been reinforced.
“You can’t do anything as a Democrat in South Dakota without making friends,” Smith stated.
While putting an emphasis on his approach to leadership, he also outlined his priorities, putting education and teacher pay at the top of his list. According to the National Education Association, South Dakota ranked 50th in the nation for teacher salaries during the 2019-20 school year and again during the 2020-21 school year. Data for 2021-22 is not available on the NEA website.
“The first thing we should do in our budget is pay teachers,” Smith indicated.
He noted the state’s ranking when it comes to teacher pay and said, “We need to work on that.”
He talked about Medicaid expansion, which is on the ballot this year as an initiated constitutional amendment.
“We’re going to get that passed,” Smith stated. He reported 40,000 South Dakotans currently do not have access to primary health care.
In reporting on health care in South Dakota, most sources look at the percentage of people who are uninsured. According to the Rural Health Information Hub, a resource funded through the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 9% of South Dakotans – or approximately 81,500 people – lack health insurance.
Smith would like to see a shift in corrections, with mental health services provided to address issues related to addiction.
“I believe addiction is not a moral failing; it’s an illness,” he said.
Smith believes the state needs to keep working on the issue of affordable housing. During the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Kristi Noem asked that funds earmarked for housing be distributed through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
However, with HB1033, the House appropriated $150 million to the South Dakota Housing Opportunity fund to be administered by the South Dakota Housing Development Authority. To date, those funds have not been released, according to Smith.
“We need to make sure that money is out there,” he said.
Childcare is among the issues of concern to Smith. He admits that he doesn’t have any solutions.
“I don’t have to have the silver bullet. Our job is to make sure we put the brightest people in the room,” he said.
Smith believes that collaboration and communication will enable the state to find a solution to this issue.
He is also concerned with relationships between the state and tribes.
“Right now, those relationships are very, very strained,” Smith said. He believes it’s important to open lines of communication and to work together to find solutions.
“I want to start where Gov. [George] Mickelson left off,” he indicated. Mickelson, a Republican, was working toward reconciliation when he was killed in a plane crash in 1993.
Smith is taking Noem’s negative campaign against him with a sense of humor. During his presentation, he joked about the way images of him have been modified to create the image that he is a Washington Democrat.
“She’s running against Joe Biden. I’m not Joe Biden. The last time I looked, my driver’s license says I’m Jamie Smith,” he said.