Jamie Smith at Madison Public Library

JAMIE SMITH, Democratic candidate for governor, held a meet and greet at the Madison Public Library on Tuesday evening before heading downtown for DownTown in MadTown. His key message is that he can work across the aisle to craft solutions to South Dakota’s problems.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Actions speak louder than words. On Tuesday evening at the Madison Public Library, an impromptu hug indicated as much as anything that Jamie Smith, Democratic candidate for governor, was speaking the truth when he described his approach to leadership.

Republican Rep. Marli Wiese, who was appointed to office in January 2017 to fill a vacancy and won the seat in November 2020, attended a meet and greet organized for the House Minority Leader. As the meeting drew to a close, she gave Smith a hug.