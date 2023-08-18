Chemistry has a reputation as one of the most challenging courses students will face in their high school journey. Despite its difficulty, it's a hands-on science with immeasurable real-world applications.
Here to guide students through this complex subject is Madison High School's new chemistry teacher ,David Martin.
"I'm excited to help the students understand the ideas behind this science, and hopefully, we can come to an understanding of how it's going to help them," Martin said.
"I know not everyone wants to go on to study chemistry in college, but the science itself is useful in sharpening your thinking, and because of its hands-on nature, it can connect you to the physical world and the things you do; it's not just all in your head," he added.
While this is Martin's first time teaching in a high school classroom, he comes to this role with plenty of academic and real-world experience.
Before taking this new position, Martin spent the last nine years as an extraction plant manager for Winfred's A.H. Meyer & Sons, where he put his chemistry knowledge to use in an industrial setting.
Along with its universality, Martin hopes to educate students on the many historical breakthroughs that originated through chemistry, whether that be the discovery of the atom or the construction of the periodic table, both of which fundamentally altered humanity's view of the world.
"It really is a cumulative science. We truly stand on the shoulders of giants," Martin noted. "Because of what they've all done, we can condense it down into courses and teach it, and that's just amazing to me because we don't have to spend lifetimes figuring this out ourselves.
"It's a true gift that's been giving from the previous generations to us now."
Originally from Sacramento, Calif., Martin pursued a psychology degree for his undergrad from the University of California, Davis, graduating in 1999. Three years earlier, he married his wife Lisa, who serves as the director for the Madison Public Library.
Following graduation, Martin focused on his family while also working in social services, including a teaching stint at Davis' Families First, a group home for young boys suffering from severe trauma.
Martin then pursued his master's degree in general psychology at the University of Sacramento, although he spread this out over several years. Around this time, Martin worked as the recruitment coordinator for UC Davis, where he met his mentor, Dr. Xiaojia Ge.
When Ge was recruited by the University of Minnesota to further his studies on child development, he invited Martin to join his research efforts. The Martins family relocated to Minneapolis, and he took a job at the university teaching childhood psychology.
Martin finished his master's degree in 2007 and went on to obtain his Ph.D in child psychology from the University of Minnesota in 2013. That same year, Martin and his family moved to Madison, where he began working at A.H. Meyer & Sons.
Above all else, Martin is driven by his curiosity, another universal skill that he hopes to pass on to his students at MHS. Like psychology and other sciences, chemistry is about observation and recognizing patterns to draw broader conclusions.
Martin noted that one of the great things about chemistry in the high school classroom is the ability to do a variety of hands-on demonstrations that allow the students to see the science in action, and not simply read it in their textbooks.
"I want the kids to think, so when I do a demonstration, I'll ask them questions like 'What's happening here'?" Martin explained. "I hope that they can find the excitement of actually seeing the thing happen in front of them."