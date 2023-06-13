CAROL STAINBROOK (left) and Linda Stewart show off their traditional weaving skills during Lake Herman State Park's annual Herman Luce Pioneer Day on Saturday. The pair led one of several historical activity stations outside the Herman Luce cabin.
From homesteaders to gold panners to Wild West legends like Calamity Jane and Wild Bill Hickock, South Dakota is a state rich in history. Lake County highlights its own history in a variety of ways, including Lake Herman State Park’s annual Herman Luce Pioneer Day.
The event, which was held on Saturday, offers visitors a chance to peek into the life of one of Lake County’s first residents, Herman Luce. Upon arrival, guests could engage in pioneer activities such as weaving, butter churning, candle making and more.
Pioneer Day was headed by Park Manager John Bame, who also led the day’s ax throwing station. Bame said that the origins of Pioneer Day can be traced back to 1982, with many of its activity leaders having participated in the event for well over a decade.
Another relic of history at the event is the Luce Cabin itself, which was constructed by Herman Luce and his family in 1870, three years before Lake County was officially founded. Guests are free to view the historical contents of the cabin through a display window, with a testament to pioneer life encased within.
Despite Lake Herman bearing his namesake, Herman’s son was actually the first member of the family to lay eyes on it. In 1855, William Luce, a soldier in the Minnesota Cavalry, was stranded by a blizzard in the area now known as Lake Herman State Park.
According to an informational packet provided at the cabin, William was so impressed with the lakes and the abundant wildlife that he urged his father to homestead there.
When Herman and a group of friends arrived in the area, they became similarly enchanted with the natural beauty around them. Though Herman had to return for the rest of his family from his home in Fillmore County, Minn., it’s said that he planted rutabaga seeds on the property as his promise to return and make the area his home.
Once Herman made good on his promise, the Luce Cabin became one of the first structures of the newly blossoming Lake County. In 1875, Madison was named and platted, with the neighboring town of Herman, again Luce’s namesake, being platted three years later.
Information from the cabin states that Luce’s home served a number of purposes throughout its existence, including post office, land office and hotel.
Herman had three wives throughout his life: Anna, who died before he arrived in Dakota Territory; Mary, who died of severe burns caused by a fire in the cabin; and his last wife Martha. Additionally, a small cemetery is located on the property, with four members of Herman’s family buried there.
Following expansion of the Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul Railroad in 1880, Flandreau was connected to C.B. Kennedy’s homestead about five miles north of Madison’s original location on the southeast side of Lake Madison.
According to historical records, Kennedy, another early founder of Lake County, invited Madison residents to move their homes and businesses to his homestead, leading to the establishment of “new” Madison where it still sits today.
Around this time, Herman and Madison were engaged in conflict over which should be the county seat. Kennedy had originally extended his offer to Herman residents as well, but he was met with opposition.
Eventually, Madison was recognized as the county seat, and Herman residents were gradually persuaded to join their neighboring community. By 1883, only three buildings were left in the Herman townsite, one of them being the Herman Luce cabin.
In his later years, Herman returned to his childhood home in Minnesota, where he eventually died and was buried on the property. Despite this, the cabin never sat empty, with several other families taking up residence in the subsequent years.
In the 1920s, the area became a resort known as Lake Herman Park, which became a large attraction complete with a dance pavilion, cabins and even a small Ferris Wheel. The land was then deeded to the state of South Dakota for the creation of Lake Herman State Park in 1945.
In 2004, restoration efforts began on the original oak hand-hewn logs that composed its walls as well as other areas of the structure. This was made possible through donations from the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks, the Deadwood Historic Preservation Grant and many local individuals and groups.
While Pioneer Day is only once a year, the cabin is available to see from Memorial Day to Labor Day from sunrise to sunset.