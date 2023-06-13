Pioneer Day weavers

CAROL STAINBROOK (left) and Linda Stewart show off their traditional weaving skills during Lake Herman State Park's annual Herman Luce Pioneer Day on Saturday. The pair led one of several historical activity stations outside the Herman Luce cabin.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

From homesteaders to gold panners to Wild West legends like Calamity Jane and Wild Bill Hickock, South Dakota is a state rich in history. Lake County highlights its own history in a variety of ways, including Lake Herman State Park’s annual Herman Luce Pioneer Day.

The event, which was held on Saturday, offers visitors a chance to peek into the life of one of Lake County’s first residents, Herman Luce. Upon arrival, guests could engage in pioneer activities such as weaving, butter churning, candle making and more.