A 2022 Madison 5th-grade student was honored when the Madison Area Retired School Personnel held their June meeting at the Prairie Village Library.
The essay contest is designed to recognize the significant contributions grandparents make toward shaping the lives and values of young people.
Grace Wilkens, daughter of Brian and Valerie Wilkens of Madison, was inspired by her Grandma Dayle.
Wilkens won first place with the local Madison Area School Personnel. Her entry was sent on to state competition.
Following is her essay:
“Ready to bake,” my Grandma Dayle said. She always has new recipes ready for us to bake as soon as I walk in the door. My Grandma Dayle is very supportive, outgoing, crafty, encouraging and the best grandma I could ask for.
One way my Grandma Dayle and I like to bond is by baking. My Grandma and I are always coming up with new and fun recipes. For example, one of my favorites is a pasta that we call our “famous pasta.” For my ninth birthday, my grandma and I made a lemon, raspberry cake. In my opinion, I think it might have been the best cake I have ever tasted! My grandma is so supportive. She comes to all my basketball games and softball games, and if she misses one, she always calls me and asks me about how I did. Every time my Grandma Dayle comes to a softball or basketball game, she is always one of the loudest people there and I love that because then she encourages me to work harder.
My Grandma Dayle is probably the nicest person I have ever met. She is always telling me that my outfits are so adorable, and she wishes they made hem in her size. One of my Grandma’s specialties is complimenting people. She is always saying “Oh, I love that shirt. You rock it!” or “Oh my goodness, those shoes are adorable!”
My Grandma and I love to make crafty things. For example, one time we dipped our hands in brown paint, and then put them on paper plates to make turkeys. After they dried, we painted the feathers and put googly eyes and a beak on them. Those were the plates we used for our Thanksgiving dinner.
I think my supportive, outgoing, crafty and encouraging Grandma should be AARP Grandparent of the Year. She is the most amazing Grandma, and I cannot imagine my life without her. Even if my Grandma does not get this award, she will always be number one in my heart.