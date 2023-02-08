Chester’s greatest strength on the court is their track-like speed. That quickness was on full display Tuesday night, as the Flyers had their foot stomped down on the gas pedal during their 79-67 victory against Oldham-Ramona/Rutland.
“We started to get to the rim instead of forcing some tough outside shots,” Chester head coach Erin Benson said. “We looked to push the ball up the court. They had a tough time keeping up with that in the first half. We made really good decisions and made the extra pass to get the open layup.”
Emery Larson opened the scoring for the Flyers by hitting a three-pointer. It was the first of many to come for the Chester freshman.
The Raiders responded with an 11-0 run to take an 11-3 lead. The ORR scoring run was capped off by a three-pointer from Julia Trygstad.
Emmerson Eppard put an end to ORR’s run by knocking down a three-pointer to cut the lead to 11-6.
A pair of baskets from Brooklyn Hageman put the Raiders up 15-8. A three-pointer from Larson cut ORR’s lead to 17-13.
The Flyers scored the final six points of the quarter to tie the game at 21. Eppard opened the scoring in the second quarter with a three-pointer to put the Flyers ahead 24-21.
Larson followed that with a three-pointer of her own to extend Chester’s lead to 27-21.
A three-pointer from Trygstad cut Chester’s lead to 29-24.
Back-to-back baskets from Jacy Wolf helped the Flyers open up a 41-28 lead. At the half, the Flyers held a 47-32 advantage.
In the third quarter, the Raiders outscored the Flyers 20-9 to cut Chester’s lead to 56-52. With the Raiders trailing 58-54, Bailey Hyland hit a three-pointer to trim Chester’s lead to 58-57.
A basket from Trygstad gave ORR its first lead since the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Raiders, that would be their last lead of the game.
A pair of free throws from Larson put the Flyers back on top 60-59. A pair of baskets from Eppard pushed Chester’s lead to 67-59.
A basket from Alivia Bickett cut Chester’s lead to 71-65. Larson responded with a three-pointer to put the Flyers up 74-65. The three-pointer from Larson proved to be the dagger, as the Flyers picked up the 79-67 victory.
The night prior, Larson scored 28 points during Chester’s victory against Flandreau Indian School.
Larson finished the game against the Raiders with 39 points, six rebounds and four assists.
“The tell-tale of that is at the end of the game, I looked up and saw the scoreboard and saw 39,” Benson said. “I looked to Coach Q (Sarah Quenzer) and said ‘Emery has 39?’ It was a quiet 39. She was hitting buckets when we needed them the most. She works on it. She’s in the gym before practice and after practice. She works hard and she’s so deserving of that.”
Eppard finished the game with 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots. Wolf ended the game with 16 points and six assists.
Trygstad recorded a double-double for the Raiders. The junior guard scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Hageman also recorded a double-double for ORR. The senior post player scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Bickett and Hyland both chipped in with eight points.
With the win, the Flyers are now 5-12 overall. They’ll look to pick up their third straight win on Friday when they hit the road to take on Canistota.
“We have to play with tempo right away,” Benson said. “It’s tough when you dig yourself a hole right away, but it kind of shows our character that we were able to get right back into it. We have to be aggressive and have confidence.”
The loss dropped the Raiders to 6-11 overall. ORR will look to get back into the win column on Friday when they hit the road to take on DeSmet.