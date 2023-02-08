ORR

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Julia Trygstad attempts a three-pointer during the second quarter against Chester on Tuesday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

Chester’s greatest strength on the court is their track-like speed. That quickness was on full display Tuesday night, as the Flyers had their foot stomped down on the gas pedal during their 79-67 victory against Oldham-Ramona/Rutland.

“We started to get to the rim instead of forcing some tough outside shots,” Chester head coach Erin Benson said. “We looked to push the ball up the court. They had a tough time keeping up with that in the first half. We made really good decisions and made the extra pass to get the open layup.”