The Classic Corner Convenience Store in Madison lost power during the recent derecho, but that did not stop the staff from feeding people.
Shannon Kauffman, the owner of the store, said that about a dozen people showed up after the storm ended to get food. Kauffman said customers took photos on their phone of what they bought, and he trusted them to come back after the power outage was over to pay for it.
“We gave away some food on the warmers, too,” Kauffman said. “We were just trying to help whoever we could.”
Although Kauffman doesn’t know if everyone who bought things during the outage came back to pay, he will just assume everyone did.
“It was the right thing to do,” Kauffman said. “Plus, we eventually did close the doors.”
Classic Corner, fortunately, suffered little damage. There was some damage on the canopy above the gas pumps and employee vehicles, and some ovens went out due to the power outage. Insurance will cover all replacements that are required.
There were also no injuries. Kauffman and four or five employees were at the store during the storm.
Since there is no basement in the facility, everyone was taking cover in the back room, which was the only room with no glass.
“We fared really well. We’re very blessed,” Kauffman said.