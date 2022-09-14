Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Nine students have been named to the Dakota State University CyberCorps program for 2022-23.

A national scholarship for service program through the National Security Agency, CyberCorps has grown steadily on campus since first being offered in 2010. With 25 active members at DSU this year, and 122 students who have come through the program over the last 12 years, it is listed as the largest program in the nation.