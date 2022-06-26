The Nunda American Legion Auxiliary met at the Nunda Fire Hall on June 14. President Lori Maher opened the meeting and the Chaplain, Dona Hansen, led in prayer.
Members recited the flag salute, sang the Star-Spangled Banner and recited the Preamble to the Constitution. There was roll call, and the secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were read and approved.
Members discussed donating to the Lake County Veterans Honor Park and also the various donor levels. Donors at the $500 level have their names permanently etched on the donor wall, while $499 and less are mentioned in a brochure. A donation will be sent to the Honor Park.
DaNeil Olson read a report from Kylie Hanson, Girls State delegate. Hanson attended Journalism City where she interviewed, observed, took pictures and wrote stories for the Girls State newsletter. She said she had lots of fun, learned some new skills including time management, and enjoyed her time at Girls State.
Memorial Day ceremonies were not held this year due to the derecho storm on May 12. There was significant damage at the three cemeteries where ceremonies are held each year – Lake Park, Lake Madison and Prairie Queen. After the storm in May, the Legion decided against holding ceremonies.
The slate of officers elected for 2022-23 is: Lori Maher, president; Ann Smith, first vice president; Bonnie Hartman, second vice president; Garnet Wosje, secretary-treasurer; Dona Hansen, chaplain; Dona Hansen, historian; Shirley Hanson, sergeant at arms; and DaNeil Olson, parliamentarian. Installation will be held at the September meeting.
Members donated to the Nunda Fire Department as a gesture of appreciation for use of the Fire Hall for meetings. Donations were also given to Lake Madison, Prairie Queen and Lake Park cemeteries.
Funds to support the Auxiliary project, Paws 4 Veterans, collected each month in a bear- shaped bank will be sent to the State Auxiliary. The money collected throughout the year to support the District President’s Mission 22 project will be sent to District 7.
President Lori Maher closed the meeting. Dona Hansen, chaplain, read the prayer for peace.
DaNeil Olson served lunch. The next meeting will be held in September.