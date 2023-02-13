Madison City Commissioners are always looking for ways to improve, especially when it comes to ensuring infrastructure projects are built to last. This came into play during last Monday’s meeting as commissioners discussed a multi-community asphalt surface treatment project with Sioux Falls-based Brosz Engineering.
The main topic of discussion was whether the city should switch to a fog sealing for the city’s streets as opposed to the chip sealing they normally use. Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg and Director of Public Works Gary Gonyo spoke to commissioners on the benefits of the switch.
“This fog seal has always been something I’ve been interested in,” Hegg said. “I think it’s a superior product.” The primary benefit of fog sealing, he said, is that it extends the life of the streets, adding that the end result is both smoother and better looking.
As it stands, Madison updates its chip seals every seven years, which Hegg said should probably be changed to every five years. However, the city can remain on the seven-year plan by switching tactics. This is because fog sealing gives streets an additional two to four years of life compared to traditional chip sealing.
Hegg noted that fog sealing would also alleviate the amount of loose rock churned up by snowplows and other heavy vehicles, saving the city in cleaning and maintenance costs.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that while fog sealing would add to the project’s construction cost, the increased lifespan of streets and mitigation of maintenance costs make it a fair trade.
Berreth said estimates for fog sealing come in around $302,000, with chip sealing being around $200,000. However, he added that the city had budgeted $300,000 for this process, meaning the city is prepared to accept the increase in cost.
In the end, commissioners approved the switch to fog sealing and the agreement in general with Brosz Engineering, who is set to assist the city with a variety of professional services throughout the project.
In other business:
- Commissioners approved a retail malt beverage license for Gaylen’s Gourmet Popcorn, which will allow them to sell wine from South Dakota and neighboring states.
- Commissioners approved a temporary alcohol license for the Catholic Daughters of America and Knights of Columbus social at St. Thomas Church on Feb. 18.
- Commissioners heard a presentation from First District Association of Local Governments Executive Director Todd Kays on the many services they provide to counties and municipalities. Kays said that through a variety of technical services, they work to “improve economic development and quality of life” for all their partners.
- Commissioners approved a resolution for a bridge inspection program, which would allow Banner Associates to help the city acquire federal funding to cover 80% of project costs. The city would be responsible for the remaining 20%.
- Commissioners approved an amendment to 2023 employee compensation, which adds a new administrative assistant to the city’s Utility Department.
- Commissioners discussed the USDA water bond closing and debt terms for the impending completion of the RD water system improvement projects. To convert the current loan into permeant financing, commissioners voted for a 30-year contract with an interest rate capped at around 3%.
- Commissioners approved an agreement with Banner Associates for assistance with coating the city’s wastewater digesters. Berreth explained that the digesters had seen some corrosion over the last year and this partnership would address the issue. He added that costs will be at an hourly rate not to exceed $24,000.
- Commissioners appointed Karin Mathison (one-year term), Steven Sims (two-year term), Tim Walburg (three-year term), Scott Johnson (four-year term) and Rosee Hansen (five-year term) to the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Commission.
The commission’s next meeting will be Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m.