City Hall

Madison City Commissioners are always looking for ways to improve, especially when it comes to ensuring infrastructure projects are built to last. This came into play during last Monday’s meeting as commissioners discussed a multi-community asphalt surface treatment project with Sioux Falls-based Brosz Engineering.

The main topic of discussion was whether the city should switch to a fog sealing for the city’s streets as opposed to the chip sealing they normally use. Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg and Director of Public Works Gary Gonyo spoke to commissioners on the benefits of the switch.