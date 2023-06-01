Rutland School Board to meet Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rutland School Board will meet on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Rutland media center.The board will hear reports from the business manager, NE Cooperative and superintendent.The board will also hear a six-month review of the ESSER III “Safe Return to Learn Plan” and discuss dissolving the wrestling co-op with the Madison Central School District. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Howard competes at Class B State Track and Field Meet County shoots down possibility of ordinance Full broadband coverage coming to Lake County Law Enforcement Blotter Sheriff's Office announces joint-agency training plans Colman-Egan girls claim third straight Class B State Title St. Peter on the Prairie hosts Memorial Remembrance Program Larson looking to cap off successful freshman season with pair of state titles Investigation commences for home explosion on N.E. 11th St. Summer Reading Program brings fun, service Follow us Facebook Twitter