Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/10/22 01:10 CFS22-01293 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

03/10/22 07:06 CFS22-01294 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

03/10/22 07:20 CFS22-01295 MVA Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

03/10/22 07:43 CFS22-01296 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

03/10/22 08:23 CFS22-01297 Vehicle Abandoned Handled By Officer / Deputy MADISON

03/10/22 09:16 CFS22-01298 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

03/10/22 10:06 CFS22-01299 MVA Reportable Signal 1 MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

03/10/22 12:26 CFS22-01301 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

03/10/22 14:25 CFS22-01302 Theft Report Taken MPD NE 11TH ST MADISON

03/10/22 17:19 CFS22-01303 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON

03/10/22 21:26 CFS22-01304 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO HWY 34

Total Records: 11