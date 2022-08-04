The plan didn’t unfold quite as expected when Tru Shrimp announced in January 2019 that Madison had been selected for the company’s first commercial harbor.
More than three years later, the site in the Lakeview Industrial Park reserved for the Madison Bay Harbor remains undeveloped. However, as the company has worked to find financing through a pandemic, other developments have resulted in an exciting new vision.
On Monday, Michael Ziebell, the company’s president and CEO, provided Rotarians with a glimpse of what the company has learned in the intervening years and how that impacts the future of the company.
“We use every part of this creature to generate revenue,” he told more than two dozen people in attendance. As a result, the company will have three revenue streams when the first commercial harbor is constructed.
The company’s shallow water technology, which allows them to grow larger shrimp faster and with greater density, has not only been proven at Balaton Bay Reef, the research facility in Balaton, Minn., but also enables the company to take advantage of what might be seen as waste materials – the molted shells.
“What we do better than anyone else is manage the habitat,” Ziebell reported.
Water chemistry, in addition to genetics and nutrition, enables the company to raise four times more shrimp in an acre of water – 142,000 pounds – than any other producer. That product has been sold. Gordon Food Service, one of the nation’s leading food distributors, has signed a letter of intent to purchase the shrimp produced once the company begins to construct harbors.
The molted shells are proving to be the unexpected gold mine for the company. Company officials knew from the beginning the shells could be used to produce chitosan, but as food producers they were unaware of the true value of that product.
Ziebell reported it is a multibillion-dollar product.
“We are able to collect that molt tissue out of the tidal basins and turn it into chitosan,” Ziebell said. “We have no disease. We have no antibiotics. We have no pollution. Therefore, our shell material is pristine.”
As a result, the chitosan produced is of the highest quality – meeting USP (United States Pharmacopeia) standards. As of July 15, it has been registered with the FDA, which the company will formally announce in the near future.
“We are now able to sell our chitosan for use inside and outside of the body,” Ziebell said.
He reported that chitosan is sold by the ounce, and that even before the company had their registration, they had a customer for the product, because it can be used to help stop bleeding.
“It is by far the most valuable product we produce,” he said, and then elicited laughter by adding, “but the shrimp tastes better.”
Research is being done to identify other targeted medical uses. Ziebell mentioned nano-particle technologies which could deliver therapies and used Alzheimer’s as an example. With nano-particle technology, therapy could be administered through the nasal passages and be absorbed into the brain.
“The nano-particles are made out of chitosan,” he said. He explained that chitosan dissipates in the body and is a natural antibiotic.
“Chitosan is used in a lot of things,” Ziebell said. “It is amazing.”
The final product being produced is pet food. Heads and damaged shrimp are used in Tru Protein products, which are high in protein and low in fat.
“Most people are becoming just as concerned about what their pets eat as what they eat,” Ziebell noted, holding up a bag with Tru Protein treats.
As a result of these developments, Ziebell said, the company introduced to the Madison community in 2019 is now three companies – Tru Shrimp, Tru Chitosan and Tru Protein.
When asked about the timeline for Madison Bay Harbor, he indicated they hope to begin construction in 2023.