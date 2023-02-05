Madison GBB

MADISON'S Ellie Osthus attempts a shot during the first half on Saturday against Deuel. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs girls basketball team kept Deuel from making a basket from the field in the second quarter and held the Cardinals to just three points in the second quarter. That defensive effort helped the Bulldogs pick up the 52-40 victory in Madison on Saturday.

“It was a team effort,” said Madison Coach Maxine Unterbrunner. “We controlled the boards and were able to keep our turnovers down. We have players learning their roles and working hard to improve on them every day.”