The Madison Bulldogs girls basketball team kept Deuel from making a basket from the field in the second quarter and held the Cardinals to just three points in the second quarter. That defensive effort helped the Bulldogs pick up the 52-40 victory in Madison on Saturday.
“It was a team effort,” said Madison Coach Maxine Unterbrunner. “We controlled the boards and were able to keep our turnovers down. We have players learning their roles and working hard to improve on them every day.”
Trailing 13-11 to start the second quarter, the Bulldogs outscored Deuel 15-3 for a 26-16 lead into the locker room.
Audrey Nelson got the scoring started in the second quarter to tie the game at 13. A basket from Karley Lurz gave the Bulldogs a 15-13 lead. Lurz followed that up with a three-pointer to put the Bulldogs ahead 18-14.
A three-point play from Nelson pushed Madison’s lead to 21-16. A three-pointer from Zoey Gerry extended Madison’s lead to 24-16. Gerry scored the final basket of the first half to put the Bulldogs up 26-16 at the break.
Gerry started the scoring in the second half to give Madison itsbiggest lead of the game at 28-16. A basket from Nelson pushed Madison’s lead to 31-19.
With the Bulldogs holding a 31-21 lead, Lurz knocked down a three-pointer to push Madison’s lead to 34-21.
At the end of the third quarter, Madison held a 36-27 advantage. Gerry opened the scoring in the final quarter to put the Bulldogs up 38-27.
With the Bulldogs holding a 45-32 lead, Deuel went on a 6-0 run to trim Madison’s lead to 45-38. The Bulldogs closed out the game on a 7-2 run to pick up the double-digit victory.
Nelson finished the game with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Lurz added 14 points and six rebounds. Gerry ended the game with 13 points and seven rebounds.
West Central 64, Madison 31
After scoring 13 points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs were held to 18 points the rest of the game and lost to West Central 64-31 in Hartford on Friday.
Lurz led the Bulldogs with 11 points. Gerry scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds. Nelson scored four points and had nine rebounds. Ella Peterreins chipped in with four points.
With the weekend split, the Bulldogs are now 4-12. Madison will be back in action on Saturday when the girls host Canton.