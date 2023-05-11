A pair of Dakota State athletes, Caleb Roberts and Caden Gortmaker competed in the men’s decathlon Wednesday late afternoon, kicking off the first day of the three-day North Star Athletic Association Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Dickinson State (N.D.) at Biesiot Activities Center.
The day kicked off with the 100-meter dash, where Roberts claimed the top time with a personal best 11.63 seconds for 725 points. Gortmaker finished with a time of 12.54 points to secure 549 points.
Roberts produced a personal record leap of 6.07 meters (19 feet, 11 inches) in the long jump, tallying 602 points for the Trojans. Gortmaker posted a personal best long jump of 6.02 meters (19 feet, 9 inches) to gain 591 points.
The third decathlon event was the shot put, led by Roberts with a career best toss of 9.90 meters (32 feet, 5.75 inches) for 480 points. Gortmaker hit 8.76 meters (28 feet, 9 inches) shot-put toss for 411 points.
Gortmaker led DSU with the second-best high jump mark of 1.84 meters (6 feet, .5 inches), claiming 661 points. Roberts cleared the height of 1.51 meters (4 feet, 11.5 inches) for 396 points.
The decathlon wrapped up with the 400-meter dash, led by Roberts with the top time in the race of 53.71 seconds, which was his personal best time. He earned 652 points from the 400-meters. Gortmaker clocked a personal record time of 56.01 seconds to collect 559 points.
Zach Morel of Waldorf (Iowa) holds the decathlon lead after the first day in a tight race with Tyce Dahlberg of Dickinson State (N.D.). Morel scored 3,281 points to hold the top spot in the decathlon, followed by Dahlberg with 3,264 points to place second. Ryan Fenley of DiSU is third with 2,961 points.
Roberts is fourth in the standings after scoring 2,855 points after the first day. Gortmaker followed up with fifth place in the standings with 2,771 points. Jevon Kredit is sixth with 2,550 points.