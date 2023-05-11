A pair of Dakota State athletes, Caleb Roberts and Caden Gortmaker competed in the men’s decathlon Wednesday late afternoon, kicking off the first day of the three-day North Star Athletic Association Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Dickinson State (N.D.) at Biesiot Activities Center.

The day kicked off with the 100-meter dash, where Roberts claimed the top time with a personal best 11.63 seconds for 725 points. Gortmaker finished with a time of 12.54 points to secure 549 points.