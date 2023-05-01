For over a decade, the city of Madison has dedicated itself to a yearly citywide cleanup. This allows for residents to safely dispose of accumulated waste.
Public Works Administrative Coordinator Roxie Ebdrup said that each year sees the removal of nearly two million pounds of waste.
“The main benefit is to help clean up our city while providing a service to the citizens,” Ebdrup said.
This year’s cleanup will take place May 8-11. The city will be divided into four sections with Egan Ave and North 2nd/3rd St. serving as dividers. The order of service for each section is as follows: northwest, northeast, southeast and southwest.
Each section will receive its own pickup day, and once a section has been completed, crews will not return. If a section is not completed on its planned day, crews will continue on the following day before moving on to the next scheduled area. If necessary, they will utilize Friday, May 12, for finishing the work.
“It’s a benefit to the citizens of Madison to be able to get rid of things that are no longer wanted or needed,” Mayor Roy Lindsay said, “and it’s also a good time since the college students are moving out, which gives them a chance to part with the things they’re not going to take to their next destination.”
Lindsay said that the cleanup is also a major benefit for those who do not have the equipment or ability to haul items to the city’s restricted-use site.
Residents looking to participate should place items curbside from their homes no more than 48 hours prior to pickup, with no alleyway pickups being available.
Along with residential waste, passenger car and truck tires will also be collected, although no semi truck tires are allowed, and only eight tires are permitted per household. The tires must be removed from the rim.
Since the city utilizes a restricted-use site through the state of South Dakota rather than a traditional landfill, certain items will not accepted. These include appliances, metals, batteries, concrete, paints/stains/varnishes, yard waste, hazardous materials, recyclables, electronic devices and household garbage.