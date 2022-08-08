The 28th annual Madison Car Show was held on Sunday at Prairie Village. Participation was down this year due to the cool, drizzly weather. However, 43 vehicles were shown.
Winners were announced at 3:30 p.m. They were as follows:
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
The 28th annual Madison Car Show was held on Sunday at Prairie Village. Participation was down this year due to the cool, drizzly weather. However, 43 vehicles were shown.
Winners were announced at 3:30 p.m. They were as follows:
Cars & Pickups to 1949: First, Scott Morrison, DeSmet, 1932 Ford Highboy; second, Deano Miller, Mitchell, 1930 Ford Sedan; third, Robert Smith, Chester, 1948 Chevy Thriftmaster.
Cars 1950-1958: First, David and Barbara Hanson, Madison, 1957 Chevy 4-door hardtop; second, John Rounds, Iroquois, 1958 Oldsmobile Super 88; third, Tristen, Ashten and Braden Dorhouk, Madison, 1958 Nash Rambler.
Cars 1959-1963: No entries
Cars 1965-1968: First, Don Maas, Madison, 1965 Chevy Chevelle; second, Loren MacHousky, Mitchell, 1967 Chevy Chevelle; third, Gail Denne, Mitchell, 1967 Chevy Chevelle.
Cars 1969-1979: First, Gary Noem, Bryant, 1979 Camaro Z28; second, Paul Olson, DeSmet, 1972 Nova 22; third, Donald Arens, Howard, 1973 Duster.
Cars 1980-1999: First, Karen Weeg, Harrisburg, 1989 Pontiac Formula 350 Firebird; second, Topper Tostad, Groton, 1997 Lincoln Town Car; first, Terry and Mary Keiser, Sioux Falls, 1990 Chevy Cavalier.
Cars 2000-2021: First, Debra Noem, Bryant, 2019 Camaro; second, Dave and Mindee Meyer, Madison, 2001 Corvette; third, Bill Marken, Mitchell, 2010 Camaro.
Pickups 1950-1979: First, Luke Matke, Huron, 1979 Ford Bronco; second, Gary Mattke, Huron, 1979 Ford pickup; third, Rick Korthels, Madison, 1951 Ford F1.
Pickups 1980-2021: First, Matt Phelps, Nunda, 1984 Jeep CJ; second, Chuck McKinney, White, 2001 Chevy Silverado; third, Koby Leighton, Rutland, 1980 International Scout II.
Tuners – Cars to 2021, Modified: No entries.
Muscle Cars, Modified: First, Jan Tieman, Madison, 1974 Plymouth Barracuda; second, Gary Mattke, Huron, 1969 Chevy Nova; third, Charlie Gering, Freeman, 1965 Ford Mustang.
People’s Choice Award: Gary Mattke, Huron, 1979 Ford Pickup.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.