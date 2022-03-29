Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/28/22 07:18 CFS22-01677 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 236TH ST WENTWORTH

03/28/22 07:51 CFS22-01679 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

03/28/22 08:42 CFS22-01680 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON

03/28/22 09:40 CFS22-01681 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE

03/28/22 11:08 CFS22-01683 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

03/28/22 11:43 CFS22-01684 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

03/28/22 12:30 CFS22-01685 Medical Patient Transported EMS NE 11TH ST MADISON

03/28/22 13:23 CFS22-01686 Animal Bite Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON

03/28/22 15:52 CFS22-01687 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD

03/28/22 16:06 CFS22-01688 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

03/28/22 16:40 CFS22-01689 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.939379, -97.06905

03/28/22 17:53 CFS22-01691 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone

03/28/22 17:56 CFS22-01692 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

03/28/22 19:05 CFS22-01693 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N BLANCHE AVE MADISON

03/28/22 20:15 CFS22-01694 Public Works/Utilities Information/Administrative N DIVISION AVE MADISON

03/28/22 21:14 CFS22-01695 Medical Diabetic Patient Transported EMS SW 2ND ST MADISON

Total Records: 16