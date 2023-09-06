Name released
in fatal crash
Dwight Hale, 83, of Huron died in a two-vehicle crash 12 miles west of Madison on Saturday, Sept. 2.
According to a Wednesday news release by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Hale was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze east on U.S. Highway 81. At about 1:25 a.m., Cruz entered an oncoming lane and collided with a 2007 Ford F-250 bound westward.
Hale sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the F-250 was not injured. There were three passengers. Two passengers were wearing seatbelts and sustained minor injuries while the third wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and had serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and all information released so far is preliminary.
Planning Commission
dissolving Sept. 28
The Planning Commission, which recommends zoning issues like conditional use permits to the Lake County Commission, will hold its last meeting Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8 a.m. in the Lake County Courthouse.
On Sept. 5, the Lake County Commission approved an ordinance which dissolved the Planning Commission. It will be effective Sept. 28 unless suspended by a referendum.
The commissioners have stated this decision will make the process faster for applicants, reduce the county budget by about $4,000 per year and reduce legal liability.
Opponents, including several members of the Planning Commission, have said the decision might be related to the Planning Commission pushing back against the County Commission on carbon dioxide pipeline issues. The Planning Commission’s head, Aaron Johnson, said he was worried about the county commissioners not having enough time to consider zoning issues or the concerns of those opposed to an application.
All county commissioners voted to enact this ordinance except Dennis Slaughter. Previously, Slaughter voted to recommend that the ordinance was written, but he voted against the first reading, second reading and final approval of the ordinance. When asked why his vote changed after the meeting, he said he had no comment.
Commissioners hold off
on Highway Dept. request
The Lake County commissioners, in addition to approving a conditional use permit for a restricted use site and the county’s provisional budget, requested more information from the Highway Department on a project to raise tank fill tubes on the county’s fuel system.
The project, which would have cost about $6,200 based on an estimate from Midwest Petroleum Equipment. A representative from the Highway Department said the service costs for the City of Madison and Valiant Living to use the fuel tank would increase from 9 cents per gallon to 20 cents. The commissioners questioned whether the project would fix the problems, or if the problems were severe enough to need fixing, and if the increase in service costs could lose the county their contracts with Valiant Living and the City of Madison.
The commissioners also approved a rental agreement for a Ag Safety Day from the Madison Central Future Farmers of America for Sept. 29; a Local Emergency Management Performance Grant, which pays a portion of the emergency manager’s salary; a $14,600 project to replace the carpet and flooring in the Public Safety Building; an agreement with Schneider Geospatial to link several county databases for $3,528; an agreement with the South Dakota Department of Health to pay a portion of the salary for an individual in the Women, Infants and Children office; and a Sioux Valley Energy utility occupancy application. Fundraiser notices from the Junius Schoolhouse exhibitors and Chester School District were approved.
Two medical poor relief applications for $23,755 and $103,223 were denied.
City approves naming
rights agreement
Madison city commissioners approved the Naming Rights Agreement for the First Bank & Trust Sportsplex, a new athletic development facility located at the former Running’s property at 535 N.E. 3rd St.
The project is spearheaded by the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, who granted First Bank & Trust and FirstLine Funding Group exclusive naming rights and a sponsorship for the complex for $200,000. The facility aims to open in January with batting cages, an archery range, a golf hitting bay and an agility practice space.
City approves water
tower change order
City commissioners approved a pair of change orders for the new water tower on the southern end of town in the Madison Industrial Park. This project is being led by Caldwell Tanks out of Louisville, Kentucky.
The first removes sand-blasting on the exterior of the tower pedestal, which City Administrator Jameson Berreth stated was “not necessary” and “purely aesthetic.” This change results in a price reduction of $17,400, bringing the total cost of the project down to $2,676,560.
The second is an extension to the project’s completion dates. Previously, the project was scheduled for substantial completion on Nov. 3, 2022, with final completion on Dec. 31. However, the tower received significant damages during last year’s derecho, resulting in a 13-month extension.
The project is now set for substantial completion on Dec. 1, 2023 and final completion on Jan. 31, 2024.