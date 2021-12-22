When Marilyn Halgerson bought her first Christmas village piece back in 1994, she had no idea that it would mark the start of a collection that now takes center stage in her dining room each Christmas.
“I just saw them at Pamida and thought, ‘Oh, those are kinda cute’,” said Halgerson, recalling the first time she considered buying a Christmas village piece. “I got the school and the church first, and the rest of them just followed.”
For the past 27 years, she’s been adding various buildings and accessories to her villages. Her first completed set was a house, school, church, diner, flower shop, hotel and general store. “There are years where I bought just one. Now it’s two a year, sometimes three a year. I just love them,” Halgerson said.
According to the website Family Christmas Online, the earliest Christmas villages were likely Nativity scenes in churches and homes. Many cultures would add various animals around the Holy Family, as well as townspeople in contemporary dress.
Today, villages range from the traditional small-town houses and storefronts to contemporary pieces like fitness centers, bicycle shops and farm-related pieces.
Halgerson loves them all.
“I sit here at night, I turn the lights all off and I just look at them every night that I have them up, until I take them down,” she said.
Halgerson said she enjoys seeing how her collection has changed over the years.
“I particularly enjoy the ones with people in them,” she said. “You can see the Christmas spirit in them.”
Her family also seems to enjoy her collection, especially her grandchildren.
Rhett, her three-year-old grandson, loves to move the villagers around to different parts of Halgerson’s displays. Meanwhile, Tenley, her five-year-old granddaughter, loves to examine each of the buildings up close.
Halgerson also has a three-year-old granddaughter, a six-month-old granddaughter and a grandson on the way.
“My hope is that one day my grandkids will take an interest and they will help me set it up every year,” she said.
Halgerson said that it takes her about six to eight hours to set up her collection. She first unwraps her collection and places each one carefully to create a scene. After that, she sets up power strips so the pieces that light up are all connected to one main plug and outlet.
Her husband Loren helps her by bringing up all the storage boxes.
“I think he enjoys it,” she said, referring to the finished display. “He knows I do. I don’t collect anything else but these.”
One of her favorite pieces is a combination pub/bed & breakfast piece that stands tall in a corner. She also loves collecting more interesting pieces like an Irish pub to commemorate a family trip to Ireland one year.
Halgerson said that some people collect only certain brands like Department 56, which can be expensive. She describes her collection as “hodgepodge,” with pieces from Lowe’s, Kohl’s and Fleet Farm.
“There are people who have entire rooms dedicated to this, and (the villages) are stacked high, and they’re up the walls and they’re on ladders. They’ve probably got thousands of pieces,” she said. “And then the other day, I saw one collection (on a Facebook group) that was four little houses done very neatly, kind of like how I started.
“It brought back memories of when I had my four little houses and had them on a stand.”
Halgerson said that while some people are serious collectors who add upwards of 50 pieces a year, she’s become more selective.
She said that what she’s really looking for now are more houses so she can create a neighborhood.
What’s her advice for those who want to start collecting Christmas village pieces?
“Start small. Start beautiful,” she said.