The Madison Police Department announced in May that they had partnered with Flock Safety to install automated license plate reading cameras in strategic areas throughout town.
As of now, nine cameras have been installed with a plan to have 25 in place for 90 days to identify the best areas for 10 permanent fixtures.
Police Chief Justin Meyer said the cameras are designed to assist the department with vehicle identification on active and past criminal activity.
The cameras are motion sensitive and acquire photographs of the rear of the vehicle. The license number is then run through the National Crime Information Center to determine if the plates or vehicle are stolen or has a warrant out.
The cameras will assist the police department with a variety of investigations, including gas skips and other robberies, as well as with amber and silver alerts. The system itself is updated multiple times each day to ensure the department’s information is up to date and accurate. Once a suspicious vehicle is identified, it must be manually verified by an active officer before any actual stops are made.
The cameras will be located on busy intersections, around schools or in other areas with high levels of activity. Meyer said that while most of the cameras will be stationary, they are capable of being moved to new locations if a situation calls for it.
The information gathered by the cameras can also be shared with other agencies to streamline communication between departments.
For residents concerned about individual privacy, the cameras are strictly designed for vehicle recognition and will never be used for surveillance purposes, Meyer said.
According to the transparency portal on the department’s website, prohibited camera use includes immigration enforcement, traffic enforcement, harassment, intimidation or usage based solely on a protected class (i.e. race, sex, religion).
Meyer assured the public that the data gathered by these cameras is owned solely by the MPD and will never be sold to third parties. After 30 days, the data is deleted from the server automatically.