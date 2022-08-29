License plate camera

A LICENSE PLATE CAMERA is located on N.E. 6th Street in Madison near the Dakota State  University campus.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The Madison Police Department announced in May that they had partnered with Flock Safety to install automated license plate reading cameras in strategic areas throughout town.

As of now, nine cameras have been installed with a plan to have 25 in place for 90 days to identify the best areas for 10 permanent fixtures.