Sportman's Outpost new owners

MIKE AND SHANLEY DORRIS (left) and Karli and Brandon Burg are the new owners of Sportman's Outpost in Ramona. The facility offers extended-stay suites and lodging for locals and travelers alike. An open house was held last Thursday.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

For nearly an entire year, Ramona’s Sportman’s Outpost sat empty and unused. The future of the building was uncertain, butt new owners have since emerged to renovate the property, reintroducing it to the community via an open house last Thursday.

On April 5, couples Brandon and Karli Burg & Shanley and Mike Dorris purchased Sportman’s Outpost from Sandra Menzel and Stacey Keith.