MIKE AND SHANLEY DORRIS (left) and Karli and Brandon Burg are the new owners of Sportman's Outpost in Ramona. The facility offers extended-stay suites and lodging for locals and travelers alike. An open house was held last Thursday.
For nearly an entire year, Ramona’s Sportman’s Outpost sat empty and unused. The future of the building was uncertain, butt new owners have since emerged to renovate the property, reintroducing it to the community via an open house last Thursday.
On April 5, couples Brandon and Karli Burg & Shanley and Mike Dorris purchased Sportman’s Outpost from Sandra Menzel and Stacey Keith.
The outpost, which offers extended-stay suites and lodging to locals and travelers, was constructed in 1998 and had been closed since June of the previous year.
“It’ll operate basically like a hotel. We have 10 units with 14 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms,” Brandon Burg explained, noting that this equates to 22 beds total for the facility.
The couples said they plan to rent to traveling hunters, fishermen and construction workers, while also offering the space for community events like graduation parties and other local gatherings.
“I think it will be nice because there’s not a lot of lodging options in this area,” Shanley Dorris added.
Karli Burg said, “I hope it will be good for the community too; I think a lot of them are excited that someone is using the building and it’s not just sitting empty.”
Since taking on ownership, the group has added all new beds, couches, smart TVs, microwaves and refrigerators to each unit, with a fresh coat of paint, new light fixtures and updated bathrooms being added as well.
“We wanted it to be convenient and comfortable for everyone,” Shanley Dorris said, adding that high-speed internet is also offered, and dog kennels will soon be added to the building’s garage.
Along with this, the outpost is a mere “57 steps” from the Ramona Bar and recently opened Hummingbird Café, with a local boutique also being in the immediate area.
The two couples currently live in Madison. The Burgs were born here, and the Dorrises joined the community in 2004.
Outside of owning the outpost together, Brandon, Shanley and Mike are all insurance agents at Madison’s American National Insurance. Karli works as a nurse in Sioux Falls.