A Madison man, 20-year-old Declan Nelson, was sentenced on Tuesday to 25 years in the state penitentiary for the rape of a six-year-old boy. Nelson received his sentencing in Lake County Circuit Court after pleading guilty in March to raping the boy in a Madison park in 2021.

“Our thoughts are with the young victim and his family,” South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said in an official statement. “We also thank law enforcement and prosecutors for their efforts to hold this defendant accountable for his horrific acts.”