A Madison man, 20-year-old Declan Nelson, was sentenced on Tuesday to 25 years in the state penitentiary for the rape of a six-year-old boy. Nelson received his sentencing in Lake County Circuit Court after pleading guilty in March to raping the boy in a Madison park in 2021.
“Our thoughts are with the young victim and his family,” South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said in an official statement. “We also thank law enforcement and prosecutors for their efforts to hold this defendant accountable for his horrific acts.”
On Aug. 17, 2022, Nelson was indicted on charges of first-degree rape, a Class C felony, and sexual contact with a child under sixteen, a Class 3 felony. He was arraigned on Aug. 30. Cody Miller served as his attorney, with Assistant Attorney General Kelly Marnette leading the prosecution.
Nelson originally pled not guilty to these charges. According to Lake County court records, the incident in question occurred on or between April 1, 2021, and May 1, 2021.
The record also states that in February 2022, the victim disclosed explicit details of the incident to his mother, and that Nelson had told him not to tell. Following this disclosure, the victim was taken for a forensic interview at Child’s Voice, a child advocacy center used to make a medical diagnosis for a child.
The records note that during his forensic interview, the victim presented as developmentally age-appropriate and able to make observations, retain events and communicate those events.
The findings from this interview add that the victim was able to describe when and where the incident occurred, as well as provide an age-appropriate description of his sexual abuse by Nelson. They also describe the victim as being seven years old at the time of disclosure, “mature for his age” as well as “articulate and intelligent.”
Additionally, it states that at the time of the disclosure, Nelson was a good friend of the victim’s uncle. It adds that there was no evidence that the victim had any motivation to make a false allegation, and that there was also no evidence that he was coached in his responses.
All of this is important, as the prosecution had to receive permission from the court for the victim’s statements to his mother and the Child’s Voice forensic interviewer to be admissible under South Dakota Codified Law.
This permission was granted on Feb. 28 of this year, just over a week before Nelson changed his plea to guilty.
Following his sentencing, Nelson was committed to the custody of the South Dakota Department of Corrections. He will begin his 25-year sentence with credit for 12 days served. He was ordered to pay $1,471.03 in restitution and $3,023.12 for court-appointed attorney’s fees.