RAPID CITY – Brig. Gen. Patrick Pardy assumed duties as the new assistant adjutant general of the South Dakota Army National Guard during a change of authority ceremony at Camp Rapid on Saturday.
Pardy, of Howard, assumed responsibilities from Brig. Gen. Michael Oster of Rapid City, who served in the position since October 2019. Oster will serve in Pardy’s previous assignment as land component commander for Joint Force Headquarters.
Pardy is now the senior adviser to the South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, for strategic planning, strength management, troop readiness and mobilization support of the state’s nearly 3,100 Army National Guard soldiers.
“I thank Brig. Gen. Oster for the outstanding job he has done these last several years. He has taken on some big initiatives and led the force at a time that has been very challenging,” Marlette said during the ceremony. “We all know what an outstanding leader Brig. Gen. Pardy is, and we are handing over this role to a truly competent, capable and excellent leader, and he will do great things.”
“Thank you Maj. Gen. Marlette for your trust and confidence in me and thank you Brig. Gen. Oster for all the great things you have done. You have set us up for success and we are going to continue to follow that path,” Pardy said. “No one gets here without great soldiers and staff, teammates, peers and superiors, and I feel fortunate to continue to work with such great people in this organization.”
“It’s been a privilege and honor to serve in this organization and in this position,” Oster said. “There is no better leader I have worked with who is more committed to excellence and taking care of soldiers than Brig. Gen. Pardy. I wish him the best, and I know he will take things to the next level and continue to support our soldiers.”
Pardy also serves in a dual-position assignment as the deputy to the commanding general–Army National Guard for the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., advising MSCoE Commander Maj. Gen. James Bonner on National Guard capabilities, training and readiness.
Pardy has 35 years of military service, first enlisting as a combat engineer in 1986. In 1992, he received his commission as an engineer officer through the University of South Dakota ROTC program.
Throughout his career, Pardy served in a variety of command and staff positions, such as engineer platoon leader and intelligence and operations officer positions at the battalion, brigade and state levels.
His command assignments include Company B, 153rd Engineer Battalion, 153rd Engineer Battalion, and 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. He has served on two combat deployments to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Pardy holds a bachelor of science degree and Juris Doctorate degree from the University of South Dakota, and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. In his civilian career, Pardy serves as a circuit judge in South Dakota’s Third Judicial Circuit in Madison.