Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
10/18/22 10:03 CFS22-06760 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
10/18/22 11:01 CFS22-06761 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON
10/18/22 12:01 CFS22-06762 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON
10/18/22 12:53 CFS22-06763 Animal Lost Completed/Settled by Phone W CENTER ST MADISON
10/18/22 12:54 CFS22-06764 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.938061, -96.88795
10/18/22 14:02 CFS22-06765 Disturbance Unable to Locate MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON
10/18/22 14:34 CFS22-06766 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.017378, -97.12109
10/18/22 14:46 CFS22-06767 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
10/18/22 15:47 CFS22-06768 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON
10/18/22 15:48 CFS22-06769 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.12034
10/18/22 15:54 CFS22-06770 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON
10/18/22 16:04 CFS22-06771 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON
10/18/22 16:45 CFS22-06772 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone NE 5TH ST MADISON
10/18/22 16:48 CFS22-06773 Gas Leak Information/Administrative MFD BEST POINT DR MADISON
10/18/22 18:06 CFS22-06774 Disorderly Arrest MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON
10/18/22 18:10 CFS22-06775 Order Violation Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 3RD ST MADISON
10/18/22 18:25 CFS22-06776 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LEE AVE MADISON
10/18/22 18:57 CFS22-06777 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER
10/18/22 20:53 CFS22-06778 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
10/18/22 21:24 CFS22-06779 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
10/18/22 22:34 CFS22-06780 Suspicious Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON
Total Records: 21
