Dr. Rebecca Hoey will be the new provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs at Dakota State University.
Hoey has a long history in higher education, demonstrating a progressive growth in higher education, serving as an “academic intrapreneur,” she said, producing outcomes that benefit both students and the institution.
“Dr. Hoey’s goals align exactly with the primary goal of Dakota State, that of student success,” said DSU President José-Marie Griffiths. “Her education, experience and passion will help us meet this goal and exceed our expectations so that we will keep DSU Rising.”
Hoey’s experience includes many years at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, including serving as dean of the graduate school and adult learning. She is currently associate vice president of academic programming with the South Dakota Board of Regents.
While the BOR role is in the academic field, she said, “I am excited to be coming back to a college campus, to be more directly involved with the students, faculty and staff.”
She looks forward to several efforts, including the opportunity for growth, building and sustaining high-quality professional programs, nurturing a strong faculty and, most importantly, serving students at all levels, she said.
She is also excited to be back in Madison, as her family is from here. She attended Garfield Elementary School in Madison, and her father worked in the DSU business department.
Hoey is a graduate of Wayne State College with a bachelor’s degree in education; she has a master’s degree in education from St. Mary’s University (Minn.) — Winona campus; and she earned an Ed.D. from the University of South Dakota in curriculum and instruction.