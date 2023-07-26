The Madison Bulldogs, Chester Flyers and Colman-Egan Hawks took part in Summer Slam 6, a two-day volleyball competition at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
MADISON
The Madison Bulldogs went 2-1 in pool play on Monday. Madison opened with a 2-0 victory over Millard South. Madison took set one 25-23 and set two 25-21.
In their second match of pool play, the Bulldogs fell to Sioux Falls Jefferson 2-0. The Bulldogs lost the first set 25-14 and the second set 25-10.
The Bulldogs wrapped up pool play with a 2-0 victory against Colman-Egan. Madison won the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-14.
The Bulldogs opened bracket play on Tuesday with a 2-0 loss to Lincoln Lutheran. The Bulldogs lost the first set 25-16. Audrey Nelson finished the set with five kills.
Madison lost the second set 25-22. Lydia Nelson finished the set with three kills for the Bulldogs.
Madison lost the next match to Chaska 2-1. Chaska won the first set 25-22. Madison bounced back to win the second set 26-24. Audrey Nelson recorded four kills in the set. Lydia Nelson recorded three kills, including the game-winning kill for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs lost the third set 15-5. Audrey Nelson recorded two kills in the set.
Madison wrapped up the competition with a 2-0 loss to West Fargo Sheyenne. The Bulldogs lost the opening set 25-12 and lost the second set 25-15.
CHESTER
The Flyers went 2-1 in pool play on Monday. The Flyers opened with a 2-0 victory over Minneota. The Flyers won set one 25-20 and set two 26-24.
The Flyers won their second match in pool play against Warner. The Flyers won set one 25-23 and set two 25-14.
Chester wrapped up pool play with a 2-1 loss to West Fargo Sheyenne. The Flyers dropped the first set 25-18 but bounced back to win set two 25-19. In the third set, the Mustangs edged the Flyers 15-12.
The Flyers opened bracket play on Tuesday with a 2-1 loss to Bismarck Century. The Flyers dropped the first set 25-21. Lily Van Hal recorded two kills in the set for the Flyers.
Chester bounced back to win the second set 25-23. Van Hal recorded four kills. Addison Bates recorded three kills.
The Flyers dropped the third set 15-10. Bates finished the third set with two kills.
Chester dropped the next match to Canby 2-1. The Flyers lost the opening set 25-20. Van Hal recorded three kills and one ace for the Flyers. Jacy Wolf recorded three aces and two kills.
Chester won the second set 25-15. Bates, Van Hal and Emmerson Eppard all recorded two kills in the set for the Flyers.
Chester lost the third set 17-15. Van Hal recorded three kills for the Flyers. Wolf and Eppard both recorded two kills. Chester ended the competition with a 2-0 loss to New Prague. Chester lost the first set 25-23 and fell in the second set 25-13.
COLMAN-EGAN
The Hawks went 0-3 in pool play. Colman-Egan lost the first match to Sioux Falls Jefferson 2-0. The Cavaliers won both sets 25-11.
The Hawks dropped their second match of pool play to Millard South. The Patriots won the first set 25-19 and edged the Hawks in the second set 27-25.
The Hawks lost on Tuesday to Aberdeen Central 2-1. The Hawks lost the opening set 25-19 and bounced back to win the second set 25-19. In the third set, the Golden Eagles edged the Hawks 16-14.
