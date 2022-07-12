An era ended on Monday night when Tom Farrell adjourned the first of two meetings of the Madison School Board.
In April’s election, with a 23.6% turnout, voters in the Madison Central School District indicated a desire for a change, electing three newcomers to the board: Kirsti Meyer, Lynsee Planting and Jordan Schuh. They replace Farrell, Keith Bundy and Angi Kappenman. Kappenman did not run for re-election.
The service of outgoing board members was recognized before they departed. In reading into the record a proclamation of thanks for each of the members, board member Lori Schultz noted their contributions. She also presented each with a plaque.
Among Farrell’s contributions were serving as board president for 10 years and on the board of directors for the Associated School Boards of South Dakota from 2014-22. During that time, he served as 2nd vice president, 1st vice president and finally as president from 2018-19.
In the second meeting of the evening, what is known as the annual meeting during which organizational matters for the fiscal year are approved, Schultz was elected to serve as president and Steve Nelson was elected to serve as vice president.
The latter brought a note of levity to the procedure by nominating newly sworn board member Schuh for the office and asking, “Can we recount?” after the first four votes determined he had received a majority of the votes.
As the board moved through the agenda for the second meeting, Schultz explained to new board members the process and invited Superintendent Joel Jorgenson to comment on actions to be taken.
In other business, the school board:
— Approved an audit agreement with ELO CPAs & Advisors, a group of accounting and advisory professionals in eastern South Dakota. The cost is higher this year, in part due to the additional federal funding the district has received, according to business manager Mitchell Brooks. The audit will cost the district $16,500.
— Accepted resignations from middle school technology teacher Travis Johnson, elementary teacher Maggie Loudenback, elementary teacher Mariah McPartland (Van Asperin) and part-time office professional Christa McDermott.
— Approved hiring Clifford Watson as technology coordinator, Alec Bultje as middle school technology teacher with some coaching responsibilities, Amy Mottl as high school science teacher, Sydnie Waldner as elementary music teacher, and Riley Morrison and Shelby Sherard as part-time Title aides.
In response to a question from board member Rich Avery, Jorgenson indicated that some of the newly hired staff are under an alternative certification program and will be mentored.
— Received a report from Jorgenson, who said the district has a number of open positions, including two elementary teaching positions, five paraprofessional positions, a custodian, and several part-time support positions.
He also indicated the roofing project which involved the middle school and high school cafeteria has been completed, and provided an update on the new athletic facility at Dakota State University.
Jorgenson encouraged board members to attend the joint convention of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota and the School Administrators of South Dakota in Sioux Falls on Aug. 4-5. He told new board members they just need to sign up for the convention which offers a variety of breakout sessions.
Elementary Principal Janel Guse encouraged them to consider attending the session which talks about poverty’s impact on students. The convention website indicates “Poverty Escape Room” will be led by Morgan VonHaden, project manager for the Statewide Family Engagement Center at Black Hills Special Services Cooperative.
Avery asked Jorgenson if there have been any discussions at the state level about marijuana and the recent COVID variant. Jorgenson indicated there’s usually discussion regarding issues of concern, but noted the district has policies in place to address both.
— Approved two open enrollment applications. Jorgenson reported one is for a student whose family is moving outside the district.
— Approved a group of actions which organize the district legally for fiscal year, including official newspaper, bank depositories, legal counsel, staff salaries and meeting times.
— Approved busing pick-up sites for students who live in the Oldham-Ramona, Chester and Rutland school districts.
— Approved an agreement with Madison Regional Health System to provide therapy, nursing and medication aide services. Jorgenson reported MRHS has “done a great job for us.”