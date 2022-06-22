Sometimes a mere door stands between a bad actor and a secure server.
“You can have the best firewall in the world, but if you have a lousy lock, it doesn’t help,” said Kyle Cronin, director of last week’s GenCyber Camp at Dakota State University.
This lesson – in the form of a lock-picking class – was part of the curriculum at the camp, which draws participants from across the country. The first of its kind in the nation, the GenCyber camps at DSU remain popular even though similar camps have popped up around the country.
DSU offers two annually – one for high school students and one specifically for girls. The high school camp – still the largest residential camp in the nation – attracted 180 campers from 16 states, including four which offer their own GenCyber camps. The CybHER Security camp this week brought in 123 girls from 10 states stretching from New York to California.
Will Splonskowski, a junior at Madison High School, said he attended the camp for high school students because he wanted to explore opportunities. He is interested in a career in computer science, and the camp helped him to identify the area which is of most interest to him: programming.
However, he was intrigued by bitcoin. Prior to attending camp, he was aware the digital currency existed, but his understanding of it was limited.
“I knew you could get lucky with it,” he said. Now he understands how it functions as currency and why some people are attracted to using it.
“The inflation rate on it is really low,” he said.
Cronin, associate professor in the Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences as well as camp director, has been involved with the GenCyber camps since they started at DSU. As a result of these dual roles, he believes the camps accomplish their purpose – creating a pipeline to meet the increasing demand for individuals trained in cybersecurity.
“The long-term objective is to have a more secure nation,” Cronin said.
To date, no study has been done to confirm his observations, but one is currently under way. However, he has recognized numerous DSU freshmen as former campers.
In addition, he sees the enthusiasm for the program demonstrated by current students. They volunteer to teach subjects which are of special interest to them – undergraduate students as well as graduate students.
“A lot are former campers, people who came to the camp and enjoyed the experience,” Cronin said. Because the instructors are only a few years older than they are, the campers benefit from peer mentoring relationships.
“It’s way different than when us old people stand in front,” he noted with self-effacing humor.
He attributes the success of the program to the relevance of the classes taught. Some of the topics are taken directly from the news. Others incorporate fun and quirky components, such as the class on 3-D modeling.
“There’s an algorithm to take it apart and you built it out of Legos,” he said. The demonstration piece was a knight from a chess set.
This year, campers learned about circuit boards and soldering by making badges which were also used as a teaching device. Designed by Mike Ham, associate professor in the Beacom College, the badges were created using a circuit board shaped like a hexagon and emblazoned with the DSU logo.
“The kids added the components – the buttons and the lights,” Cronin said.
Each also had a sender and a receiver as well as place to insert a watch battery. Once they had completed the badges, campers needed to register them. Then, the fun really started.
“The students can become friends with each other with the badges,” Cronin noted.
They could then check the number of friends they had made using a kiosk in the Beacom Collaboration Center.
“The catch is we introduced a few boards that have infections,” he stated. “It’s a tangible way to show how social networks can spread problems.”
A staffer could clean a badge of the infection. However, only one person could patch a badge so it could not be infected again – Pat Engebretson, dean of the Beacom College.
Organizers weren’t sure how receptive campers would be to the social opportunities and challenges the badges offered, and were pleased with the outcome. In addition to figuring out the algorithm of the infection before it was explained, campers embraced the opportunities to cross social boundaries the badges created.
“It’s been cool to see it,” Cronin said.