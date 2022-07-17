The upcoming DownTown in MadTown lineup includes not only old favorites but also strong South Dakota talent. In planning this summer’s concert series, the goal of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce has worked to pair a theme with the audience a band might attract.
Soca Jukebox, which advertises itself as “the premier Caribbean steel, island party band,” will perform on July 26. Their website indicates they offer a “unique blend of Island-Rock covers,” including rock, reggae, country and calypso hits. They will be paired with “Bike Night.”
“That’s going to work similar to the classic car show,” Chamber Director Eric Hortness said, indicating that bicycles are as welcome as motorcycles, although they do expect more motorcycles.
The Nathan Dean band will be returning for the third time on Aug. 2. They last performed at DownTown in MadTown in 2019. Nominated for three Josie awards, which recognize independent artists, the Nathan Dean band brings both original and country/rock favorites to the stage, according to their website.
They are performing for National Night Out, a nationwide event which was developed to strengthen the relationship between local law enforcement and the communities they serve. In Madison, the event brings out other emergency responders, such as area fire departments and the ambulance service operated by Madison Regional Health System.
Lizzy Hofer with Avenger Joe will take the stage on Aug. 9., paired with an outdoor adventure night. The Lizzy Hofer website indicates the band primarily plays country and rock.
The state Department of Game, Fish and Parks will have an activity trailer on hand that night. In addition, boats, campers, jet skis and other outdoors equipment will be on display.
Dueling Duo – which is actually a trio, according to their website – will perform on Aug. 16, which is also National Guard Night.
“They’re going to have a training simulator and a mock command center,” Hortness said when listing equipment the S.D. Army National Guard will bring to the event.
Weston Frank Live will perform for Ag Appreciation Night on Aug. 23. With original songs written with cowboy poet Taylor Cowan, Frank indicates on his website that he was influenced by country greats Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard.
“There will be all kinds of farm equipment down here,” Hortness said about the night’s theme.