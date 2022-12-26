Founded in 2017 by Erik Muckey and headquartered in Burke, S.D., PASQ is a for-profit organization that helps rural communities and tribal nations with practical and strategic insight to better service their citizens.
During the Madison City Commission meeting on Dec. 19, City Administrator Jameson Berreth and Finance Commissioner Adam Shaw presented PASQ’s proposal for a three-year strategic plan for the city of Madison.
According to their proposal, PASQ strives to strengthen the ability of economic development agencies, local governments, non-profits and small to-medium-sized businesses to create positive, sustainable, long-term solutions to challenges facing rural communities and tribal nations.
Berreth said that this plan will serve as the logical next step following the approval of the city’s new Capital Improvement Plan.
The proposal contains a formal timeline as well as explanations of the project’s three core tenets:
- Establish a clear vision, guiding principles and goals for community development by engaging in community members, business and education and civic leaders as well as the citizens of Madison themselves.
- Conduct and analyze Madison’s economic base of local and traded economic clusters, including a review of key themes, cases studies of peer communities, and diamond analysis for strong traded clusters.
- Create an inventory of key resources, amenities, institutions and cultural conditions that contribute to community livability as well as support for ongoing community development.
Berreth added that the plan will also contain the creation of a steering committee of local stakeholders, with the plan being completed by May 1.
The process would also include opportunities for community feedback through surveys, as well as a variety of focus groups and listening sessions.
PASQ’s team for the project includes Muckey as project manager; Marcus Mahlen, Rachelle Norberg and Jessica Meyers as facilitators and researchers; and Heidi Martilla-Losure as communication specialist.
The budget for the project covers costs for personnel, supplies, software, survey and travel allocation as well as direct and indirect maintenance.